Group calls for state agency to release full allotted federal rental assistance money

Tenants facing eviction are demanding the Georgia Department of Community Affairs use all the funds allocated to rental assistance.

Friday morning, the group held a rally at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs building in Atlanta.

They said they want the agency to use all rental assistance funds put out by the federal government.

Demonstrators rallied outside the Georgia Department of Community Affairs calling for all federally allotted money towards rental relief to be released on Oct. 1, 2021. (FOX 5)

The group said the money is there but state leaders aren't using all of it.

"The DCA has been allocated nearly one billion dollars in funding from the federal government to go to tenants, but they have only gives us about 2.7%. In June, it was estimated to be about 350,000 people in Georgia were behind on rent. They processed 7,000 applications. There’s a huge disconnect," said Estevan Heredenez.

The group has also called for improvements to online application systems for rental assistance.

