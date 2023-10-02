Mother of teen killed after Griffin High School football game says he was new to the area

Charlotte Williams sent her son to his aunt and uncle in Griffin so he could attend school there a few months ago. 14-year-old Emmanuel Dorsey was enjoying his freshman year at Griffin High Shool and excited to attend Saturday's big rivalry football game at Griffin Memorial Stadium.

His family had no clue what was in store.

14-YEAR-OLD SHOT ON SATURDAY IN GRIFFIN IDENTIFIED, SHOOTER STILL ON THE RUN

"First time going to a football game, and that's what happens to him," Dorsey's mother Charlotte Williams told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

Victim Emmanuel Dorsey (Photo submitted by family)

Dorsey was shot and killed after the game Saturday afternoon.

Griffin police identified the gunman as 17-year-old Kaomarion Kendricks.

Kendricks reportedly fled the scene after the shooting and is still on the run.

Dorsey's family said they are devastated.

"He was very smart and kind. Very thoughtful of others," said his aunt, Trinika Williams.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Griffin High School

Grief counselors were on hand at Griffin High School Monday. School district officials released a statement:

"Security at both Griffin High and Spalding High will be increased in the coming days. We will continue to utilize the weapons detection systems daily to keep school environments safe.

Violence of any kind is senseless and tragic and will not be tolerated in Griffin-Spalding County Schools."

Williams told FOX 5 she won't rest until her son's killer is behind bars.

Kaomarion Kendricks (Credit: City of Griffin Police Department)

"If he has parents that are still out there, they should turn him in," Williams said. "If they have a heart."

Anyone with information in the case should call 911, or contact Griffin police.