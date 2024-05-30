Mass shooting along Greenway Drive in DeKalb County | What we know

At least six people were shot at a home along Greenway Drive in DeKalb County on Thursday evening.

A little after 9 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of Greenway Drive near Emerald Lake Driv after reports of shots being fired.

DeKalb County police say they found six men, all suffering from gunshot wounds. Their condition ranged from minor to serious. All were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Few details have been released about the shooting as investigators comb over the scene for evidence, speak to witnesses, and search for surveillance video.

Investigators say the shooting started when an argument escalated into gunfire.

Dekalb County police surround a home along Greenway Drive for a reported shooting on May 30, 2024. (FOX 5)

While the identities of those shot have not been released, police say the youngest was 18 years old.

Police say no one was in custody as of 11:30 p.m.

Neighbors told FOX 5 they heard 40 to 50 shots before the massive police response.

Investigators say the shooting spanned an entire block.

A motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

The shooting happened in the Emerald Estates subdivision which is off of Snapfinger Drive.

This story is breaking. Check back for details or watch Good Day Atlanta starting at 4:30 a.m.