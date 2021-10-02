Greater Atlanta Heart Walk raises more than $1.4 million during in-person

article

How's this for heartwarming news? The Battery Atlanta hosted hundreds of people who were getting some exercise while funding American Heart Association heart disease research and advocacy as well as CPR training.

The Greater Atlanta Heart Walk at 800 Battery Avenue was in-person this year after hosting a digital event in 2020.

Teams and individuals at the 2021 Heart Walk had raised more than $1.4 million by afternoon on Saturday.

Walkers journeyed a mile-long loop around the Battery Atlanta and Truist Park.

Heart disease and stroke survivors wore hats during the Heart Walk in recognition of their experience with heart disease or stroke.

Companies, including healthcare providers, teams and individuals could make donations.

The AHA hosted a digital event on Friday streamed on Facebook.

People can make donations to teams or individual walkers online, or chose to give directly to the event.

