Great Wolf Lodge Georgia holds one-day only sale starting at $84

article

It might be back-to-school week in Georgia, but the Great Wolf Lodge wants families to get back to the pool.

Great Wolf Lodge Georgia, which is a nearly 500,000-square-foot resort and indoor waterpark located at 150 Tom Hall Parkway in LaGrange, is offering a special deal this Friday.

For one day only, Great Wolf Lodge is dropping rates at its resorts throughout the nation to as low as $84 a night, not including tax, fees, and upgrades.

The park is running the special promotion on Friday, Aug. 4 in honor of the temperature it keeps the water park year-round: 84 degrees.

Families who want to join the fun and get the special deal will need to book a stay for a date between Sept. 2, 2019 and Oct. 31, 2019. Blackout dates, which include Labor Day weekend, do not count for the deal.

The one-day sale applies to any of the waterparks across the U.S., including Great Wolf Lodge Georgia in LaGrange.

Other Great Wolf Lodge locations in North America, including Charlotte, North Carolina and Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The LaGrange resort includes nearly 500 guest suites and the indoor water park includes water slides, a wave pool and lazy river, and Fort Mackenzie, described as a "water fort treehouse."

For those looking for drier fun, the resort features bowling, miniature golf, an arcade, and a rock wall. Great Wolf Lodge Georgia also contains a restaurant called Barnwood, with a menu featuring foods grown within a 100-mile radius of the resort.

Use the promo code 84DEGREES when booking on Aug. 4.

To learn more about the discount, go to the "deals" page of the individual location. That can be found at greatwolf.com/locations.