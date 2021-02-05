Great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells publishes book about her legacy

Ida B Wells was an American investigative journalist, educator, and early leader in the civil rights movement. She was also one of the founders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Her great-granddaughter Michelle Duster is making sure her great grandmother's legacy lives on. She recently published a book telling the story of her grandmother's heroism. This one is titled "Ida B the Queen."

Duster says this excerpt is sort of an overview, so readers can get a summary of all the work her great-grandmother had done. She says this book also shows how her work connects to today's history.

