Grayson High School slicing broken up by teacher

A bathroom fight at Grayson High School ended in a slashing Monday according to a letter sent home to parents.

In that letter, Principal Dana Pugh said two students were fighting that morning when one used a box cutter to slice the other. Luckily, a teacher had been in the restroom at the time and was able to break it up before things progressed.

The high school student who was slashed was taken to the hospital with "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries," according to Pugh. She said he is expected to be okay.

Both students will be punished for fighting, which is a violation of the school district's disciplinary code.

The student who brought the box cutter on school grounds is expected to face criminal charges. Pugh said possession of a weapon on school property is also against the district's code, and the law.

"I want to be clear, what happened today is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," she wrote to parents.

She also expressed disappointment in students who recorded the fight and supposedly uploaded it to social media.

"That behavior is also unacceptable, against school district policy and those who engaged in that behavior will also face disciplinary consequences," she said.