Grassroots organization provides holiday meals for Chamblee first responders

A community-organized group is raising money to provide meals for first responders in north DeKalb County.

Holiday for Heroes was started by just one woman with a big heart. According to their Facebook page, Charlotte-ann started to bring meals to her local fire station as a way to say thank you. Before she knew it, people were signing on for the project in the form of donations and other help.

It quickly grew from one firehouse to four firehouses and two police stations including four K-9 officers all in the first year.

Now in its sixth year, the project’s goal is to serve Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to all the working first responders and their families in Chamblee and parts of Doraville on those respective holidays.

Anyone interested in learning more or making a donation can go to their website at holiday4heroes.org or their Facebook page at facebook.com/Holiday-for-Heroes-380129542329274/.