Sheriff: 'Grandparent Scam' targeting Cobb County seniors

Deputies are warning the public about a scheme targeting Georgia seniors called the "Grandparent Scam."

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office says scammers are calling residents claiming their grandchild has been involved in a crash, hurt, or arrested.

The scammers then ask their victims to withdraw cash from their bank account before turning over the money.

Deputies say if you receive a suspicious phone call, hang up and do not give money to anyone you don't know.

If you believe you are a victim, call the Cobb County Sheriff's Office's Fraud Unit at 770-499-4752.

