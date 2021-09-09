Sheriff: 'Grandparent Scam' targeting Cobb County seniors
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are warning the public about a scheme targeting Georgia seniors called the "Grandparent Scam."
The Cobb County Sheriff's Office says scammers are calling residents claiming their grandchild has been involved in a crash, hurt, or arrested.
The scammers then ask their victims to withdraw cash from their bank account before turning over the money.
Deputies say if you receive a suspicious phone call, hang up and do not give money to anyone you don't know.
If you believe you are a victim, call the Cobb County Sheriff's Office's Fraud Unit at 770-499-4752.
