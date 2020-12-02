Grandmother rescued by neighbor after tree splits Atlanta home

An Atlanta man rushes to his neighbor's home to help the grandmother living there safely escape. A tree crushed her home Monday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Family members said they're just grateful she's alive. The tree crushed a car, severely damaged a home, but the 77-year-old grandmother made it out alive.

Residents didn't know what was going on, but one neighbor -- out for a walk – said they heard the tree crash.

“I heard something fall, so I turned around. One tree fell across the street. One tree fell on my neighbor's house and tore it in half,” said Harvey Mitchell.

Mitchell said that's when he ran up to his neighbor's home and helped her escape safely.

Her granddaughter, Evelyn Fields said her grandmother was doing laundry when the massive tree fell -- taking out power lines and blocking Lincoln Street.

“I just thank the Lord,” Fields said.

Family members said the woman inside has lived there for nearly 20 years.

Her son said he is grateful for their neighbor who ran to the rescue.

After spending most of the cold day with no power, Georgia Power was able to restore service to the area by the evening.

