Gov. Kemp's COVID-19 executive order to allow visits at Georgia nursing homes

Gov. Brian Kemp opens the door for people to visit their loved ones living in Georgia nursing homes.

The governor's new COVID-19 executive order sets up a three-tiered plan to allow long-term care facility visitors. The phases are based on a number of criteria, including testing rates, case numbers, and things like community spread.

In facilities struggling with the coronavirus, family members will only be allowed to visit residents in end-of-life situations. Phase two opens up outside visitation, with phase three allowing indoor ones as well.

Kemp banned all long-term care facilities from allowing guests in an attempt to protect the resident, many of whom are at greater risk from the virus. The new order is designed to let people spend time with their loved ones, especially during the final hours.

As of Monday, 2,407 Georgia nursing home residents have died as a result of COVID-19. That works out to more than 37% of the state's total number of coronavirus deaths.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than one out of every 20 Georgia long-term care residents.

