Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
3
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Gov. Kemp's COVID-19 executive order to allow visits at Georgia nursing homes

By
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

New executive order paves way for long-term care facility visits

The new COVID-19 executive order by Gov. Kemp sets up a three-tiered plan to allow long-term care facility visitors.&nbsp;

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp opens the door for people to visit their loved ones living in Georgia nursing homes.

The governor's new COVID-19 executive order sets up a three-tiered plan to allow long-term care facility visitors. The phases are based on a number of criteria, including testing rates, case numbers, and things like community spread. 

In facilities struggling with the coronavirus, family members will only be allowed to visit residents in end-of-life situations.  Phase two opens up outside visitation, with phase three allowing indoor ones as well.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

Kemp banned all long-term care facilities from allowing guests in an attempt to protect the resident, many of whom are at greater risk from the virus. The new order is designed to let people spend time with their loved ones, especially during the final hours.

As of Monday, 2,407 Georgia nursing home residents have died as a result of COVID-19. That works out to more than 37% of the state's total number of coronavirus deaths. 

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than one out of every 20 Georgia long-term care residents.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.