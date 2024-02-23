Gov. Kemp's CNN interview: Talks about interview with Jack Smith's office, Fani Willis

article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has confirmed that he was interviewed by Special Counsel Jack Smith's office during his 2020 investigation into election interference.

In an interview with CNN's Kailan Collins on "The Source" on Tuesday, Gov. Kemp disclosed that the conversation occurred months ago, emphasizing that he truthfully answered all of Smith's questions.

While a spokesman for the governor had previously mentioned in July that Kemp was contacted by CNN, it was not publicly known until now that an interview had taken place. Kemp informed Smith during the interview that he adhered to the Constitution in his actions.

Jack Smith has filed federal charges against former President Donald Trump for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election on and leading up to Jan. 6, 2021.

Kemp also provided testimony to a special grand jury in Fulton County in 2022, as part of the ongoing investigation into Trump's purported efforts to manipulate the election results in Georgia.

When questioned about whether he believed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from the case, Kemp refrained from making extensive comments. Willis faces accusations from one of Trump's co-defendants, Michael Roman, who claimed an improper relationship with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade and financial gains from the prosecution of the election interference case.

Addressing concerns about justice for Georgia voters if Willis and her office are disqualified, Kemp expressed trust in Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, whom he personally appointed.

Despite initially supporting Trump, Gov. Kemp and the former president have been at odds since Kemp refused to overturn the election results in Georgia.

In both cases, Trump has pleaded not guilty and has filed numerous motions to have the cases dismissed.