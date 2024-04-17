Gov. Kemp wants Republicans to do their 'damn' job, shows support for Johnson

article

Gov. Brian Kemp has voiced his support for House Speaker Mike Johnson amidst growing tensions surrounding efforts to remove Johnson from his position. The push to oust Johnson is being led by Georgia's Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In a post on "X", Kemp emphasized the importance of Republicans focusing on their responsibilities – saying they should do their "damn" job -- rather than engaging in internal disputes that could potentially benefit the Democrats by handing control of the House over to them.

PREVIOUS STORIES

The governor's statement came as a response to a post by Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie, who publicly endorsed Greene's motion to remove Johnson from his role as House Speaker.

Multiple GOP lawmakers have criticized the effort to oust the speaker. Additionally, some Democrats have said in recent weeks they would help save Johnson if he brought Ukraine aide to the floor, according to The Hill.