Gov. Kemp: State of State is 'resilient'

In his first State of the State Address since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp said the state still has a long way to go, but there is room for optimism.

"Yes, we still have challenges ahead, a virus to beat, an economy to rebuild and restore," said Kemp. "But my fellow Georgians, the State of the State is resilient, and we will endure."

The speech ran more than an hour and focused heavily on the state's response to the coronavirus over the last 10 months. Kemp defended his decision-making during the crisis.

"I faced just a little criticism – from all sides – when we chose to safely and methodically reopen the state. For news cycle after news cycle, it seemed like the only voices given a megaphone were from those who could work from home long-term, and those who had the resources to shelter in place for months on end. But the voices I heard were the voices of men and women from Bainbridge to Bolingbroke to Baldwin, who had spent years building their business, creating jobs, sowing a harvest they hoped to one day reap for themselves and their families literally days away from losing it all," said Kemp.

Democratic lawmakers held a news conference after Kemp's speech and pushed back against what he cited as successes.

"First we must acknowledge the reality of what Georgia is today. Every day the COVID-19 pandemic takes the lives of dozens of Georgians and affects thousands more. Businesses are choosing between the health of their employees and the end of their livelihoods," said House Minority Leader James Beverly, D-Macon. "We must do better. The governor asked us not to relitigate 2020, but 2020 has led to worsening conditions because we didn't do what we needed to do in the beginning. We were the last state to close down and the first one to open."

Kemp, however, said his decision to reopen has saved the state from another round of harsh budget cuts or furloughs.

"While the media and politicians in California, New York, and others spent their 2020 throwing stones in glass houses, here in Georgia, I’m proud to report that, unlike them, the Peach State will not be facing budget cuts this year," Gov. Kemp said.

In fact, the governor announced his budget proposals include additional funding for several initiatives including nearly $40 million to establish a Rural Innovation Fund, $30 over the next two years for rural broadband access, $76 million to implement Georgia Pathways and Access, the restoration of hundreds of millions of dollars in education funding and a $1,000 "supplement" for all public school teachers and staff. That money is meant to provide bonuses to school employees, but it is ultimately up to individual districts to decide how to use the money.

"We should take him for what he says and the policies he pushed," said Rep. Beverly. "We can acknowledge the fact that we need to restore $600 million back to the budget, but you took a billion out. Put the billion back.

In a year marked by protests after the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, Gov. Kemp also announced plans to reform the state's citizen's arrest law.

"The horrific killing of Ahmaud Arbery shook a Georgia community to its very core. We all felt anger, disbelief, and a deep sorrow, but none more than Ahmaud’s family and loved ones," said Gov. Kemp. "Ahmaud was the victim of a vigilante-style of violence that has no place in our state. The deranged behavior that led to this tragedy was excused away because of an law that is ripe for abuse and enables sinister, evil motives. That’s why my administration plans to introduce significant reforms to our state’s citizen’s arrest statute, and working with legislative leaders and members of both parties, I believe that we can take another step toward a better, safer, and more just future for our state."

Georgia Democrats said they hope to repeal that statute entirely as part of a criminal justice reform package.

