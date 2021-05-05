Expand / Collapse search
Gov. Kemp signs teacher pipeline bill into law

By Elizabeth Rawlins
Published 
Education
FOX 5 Atlanta

Kemp signs teacher pipeline law

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the teacher pipeline bill into law.

KENNESAW, Ga - Teachers in Georgia will soon be getting another boost in their paycheck after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the so-called "Teacher Pipeline Package" into law. It includes six different pieces of legislation, aiming to recruit, retain and increase training for educators across Georgia. 

"Thank you so much for what you’ve been doing," said Gov. Kemp. 

Gov. Kemp signed the six senate bills at a ceremony Tuesday morning at Kennesaw State University

"Teachers have left, quit and morale has been low," said Verdailla Turner, President of Georgia’s Teacher Federation.

The legislation includes incentives for military veterans to become teachers. It also calls for programs at historically black colleges to boost the number of teachers graduating. And for those who are already teaching will get a one-time $1,000 bonus, thanking educators and staff for their work during the pandemic.

"We applaud the Governor," said Turner. "This is not only a step in the right direction but a leap in the right direction."

And while this is the second time teachers in Georgia will receive a bonus since Gov. Kemp took office, not every teacher has benefitted. This new legislation aims to stop districts like Atlanta Public Schools and Dekalb County which held back on distributing teacher bonuses because of budgeting issues. 

Lawmakers plan to continue pushing the "Teacher Pipeline Legislation" during the next general assembly, potentially allowing teachers to collect retirement and continue teaching full time. As of now, they can only work part-time while still collecting their pension.

"Next year, we look forward to working with the General Assembly to allow our retired teachers to return to the classroom full-time in high needs areas," said Gov. Kemp.

Changes to the teacher retirement portion must be studied and financially reviewed for one year before lawmakers can make a decision.

