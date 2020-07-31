Gov. Kemp reopening Georgia World Congress Center for COVID-19 patients

article

Governor Brian Kemp is reopening the Georgia World Congress Center for COVID-19 patients on Monday.

This is the third time the facility will be activated since the start of the pandemic. The governor initially announced the 120-bed temporary treatment facility as a partnership with PAE on April 12 to help address the overflow patients during the first wave. The facility was shut down at the end of June but was reactivated for use earlier this month.

"As part of our strategic plan to expand surge capacity in Georgia, we are re-opening the Georgia World Congress Center," said Governor Kemp. "These additional hospital beds will provide relief to surrounding healthcare facilities while providing top-notch care for patients. My administration is laser-focused on expanding hospital surge capacity while working to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia."

SEE ALSO: Georgia hospitals see record surge of COVID-19 patients

Gov. Brian Kemp tours a temporary medical facility set up to house COVID-19 patients at the Georgia World Congress Center on April 18, 2020. (FOX 5)

The facility was built to house mild to moderate (non-ICU) illness levels, excluding ventilator support, but has now can "treat a higher level of acuity in patients than the previous configuration." The facility is utilizing state-owned assets – hospital beds, medical equipment, etc. – procured through the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency earlier this year.

Advertisement

The building of the temporary facility was a joint effort between the Georgia National Guard, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Department of Community Health, Department of Public Health, and assigned contractors.

Gov. Brian Kemp tours a temporary medical facility set up to house COVID-19 patients at the Georgia World Congress Center on April 18, 2020. (FOX 5)

Medical staff from Grady Memorial Hospital have been staffing the facility as needed.

"By leveraging an existing partnership with Grady Health System, the Georgia Coordinating Center will allow hospitals to use real-time, statewide information to ensure their patients receive the care they need," said Governor Kemp. "I greatly appreciate Grady's willingness to offer their expertise and provide this critical service to Georgia as we continue our fight against COVID-19."

The Georgia World Congress Center facility is expected to open Aug. 3.

The state is also making a $1.2 million investment to turn the Regional Coordinating Center into the COVID-19 Georgia Coordinating Center. The RCC was created in December 2019 after a flood at Grady Memorial Hospital. It seamlessly took over to help in the surge in patients from the pandemic. The coordination effort allows greater ease in transferring of patients and redirecting resources.

Gov. Brian Kemp tours a temporary medical facility set up to house COVID-19 patients at the Georgia World Congress Center on April 18, 2020. (FOX 5)

FULL COVERAGE: COVID-19 IN GEORGIA

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

July 31, 2020 (GEMA)

The GDPH also reports 81 new deaths reported bringing the total to 3,752, and 4,066 new coronavirus cases were confirmed bringing the total to 186,352.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

July 31, 2020 (GEMA)

About half of Georgia's 14 medical regions have less than a dozen critical care beds available.

Gov. Brian Kemp tours a temporary medical facility set up to house COVID-19 patients at the Georgia World Congress Center on April 18, 2020. (FOX 5)

Nearly 1.6 million tests have been with 10.9% of those being positive.

On Wednesday, FOX 5 compared the statistic released by the Georgia Department of Public Health and found more than half the confirmed cases were in the last month along and that hospitalizations had increased more than 50%.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

-----

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR GDPH DATA