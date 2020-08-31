Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 restrictions, executive orders

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed two renewed executive orders regarding the coronavirus originally implemented in mid-March.

The executive orders for the Renewal of the Public Health State of Emergency, which helps free up resources and money in the pandemic fight, and the Empowering a Healthy Georgia, that outlines health regulations for certain businesses and establishments to prevent the spread of the virus were signed on Monday.

Unlike the last renewal, it does not appear as if any significant changes have been made.

The new orders expire at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Hospitalizations in Georgia have been on a declining trend since July 23, however, during the same time period, Georgia has reported 42% of its total deaths and total confirmed cases from COVID-19, according to state data. As of 3 p.m. on Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports 270,471 cases and 5,632 deaths. More than 2.4 million tests have been administered.

