Gov. Kemp announces State of the State Address on Jan. 11

article

Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that he will deliver the 2024 State of the State Address before a joint session of the Georgia General Assembly next week.

The address will take place at 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Georgia State Capitol. First lady Marty Kemp, elected officials, guests from across the state, and leaders and members of both legislative chambers will be present.

The purpose of the address is to communicate the state's current status and achievements and talk about future goals.

In 2023, Kemp talked about teacher pay raises, economic incentives, and scholarship opportunities. He also pledged a low-drama conservative agenda and highlighted the need in the state for affordable housing.