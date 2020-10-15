Gov. Kemp announces approval of healthcare waiver

Georgians will soon have new options when it comes to health insurance.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services signed off on the state's 1332 Affordable Care Act waiver and should finalize approval of the 1115 Medicaid waiver in the coming days.

The 1115 waiver, known as "Georgia Pathways," is set to go live July 1, 2021 for the plan year beginning January 2022. Under the plan, people who make less than $12,000 per year, would be eligible for either Medicaid coverage or state financial assistance with employer-sponsored coverage. To qualify, someone must participate in at least 80 hours per month of "qualifying activity," like job training, education or volunteer work.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

"Georgia Access," the state's 1332 waiver plan, has two phases. The first phase is a "reinsurance" plan where the state would reimburse insurance providers for a percentage of high-cost claims. Those reimbursements are designed to reduce the cost of premiums for Georgians and would go into effect in 2022.

The second phase of "Georgia Access" would redirect consumers from Healthcare.gov to a new state website where Georgians can purchase insurance coverage directly from private companies and brokers. That website should be online in 2023. Though some of the plans on that site will not be "qualified health plans" that cover things like pre-existing conditions.

Some healthcare advocates have been critical of Gov. Kemp's plan, saying it still has too many barriers for low-income Georgians.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.