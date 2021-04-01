Gov. DeSantis to ask Pres. Biden to continue Trump administration’s immigration policies

Governor Ron DeSantis is fighting back against President Joe Biden's latest immigration policies.

The President says that all undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes can be set free once they finish their prison sentence. This means that ICE would not deport illegal immigrants who have finished serving time.

But Governor DeSantis does not want that to happen as he believes that could let dangerous criminals loose in our community.

On Thursday, the Governor announced that he is sending President Biden a letter asking him to continue policies set in place by the Trump administration.

"We're gonna work hard to keep Florida communities safe. It's a reckless policy to not take... These are convicted felons that were here illegally. If you can't remove them, then what do you have just a complete lawless system?" Governor DeSantis said.

He also is asking that the Florida Department of Corrections pursue all legal options to make sure criminal illegal immigrants are sent to ICE detention facilities.

