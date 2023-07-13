Gorillas take center stage in summer adventures at Zoo Atlanta

From a three-month-old drawing big crowds to a cutting-edge virtual reality experience that takes visitors into the jungles of Rwanda, summer at Zoo Atlanta can be summed up in one word: gorillas!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time at Zoo Atlanta getting a behind-the-scenes look at what’s new this summer. First up, we checked in on Willie B., III, the gorilla born at Zoo Atlanta on April 24. The nearly-three-month-old is the son of Willie B., Jr. and Shalia and the grandson of Zoo Atlanta’s famed Willie B., who came to Atlanta in 1961 and became a true icon and ambassador for the Grant Park facility. Willie B. passed away in 2000, and Zoo Atlanta leaders say it’s truly exciting to have a new namesake to carry on the legacy. Right now, visitors can try to catch a peek at Willie B., III in Gorilla Habitat 4 in the Zoo’s Ford African Rain Forest.

Next up, we got a look at a cutting-edge new attraction called Gorilla Trek: A 360° Ride Film, a virtual reality experience that allows visitors to take a helicopter ride into the Rwandan jungle and see endangered mountain gorillas in their natural habitat. Located in the zoo’s Flamingo Plaza in a re-purposed shipping container, Gorilla Trek costs $8 (plus tax) for non-members and $6 for members, and is open daily.

Zoo Atlanta is located at 800 Cherokee Avenue Southeast in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood, and current hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. General admission varies by date, and tickets are available for purchase online by clicking here.

Now, we’ve talked enough about gorillas in this article — we know what you really want to do is see some! So, click the video player in this article to check out our morning having a "wild" adventure at Zoo Atlanta.