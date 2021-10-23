Gordon State baseball team stops bus to help move stranded car

Members of a Georgia college baseball team took the meaning of teamwork to another level.

Gordon State College baseball coach Luke Cartenuto said Friday his team helped push a stranded car off the side of a busy highway during a bus trip.

Cartenuto shared a video with FOX 5 Atlanta of this team moving the car.

He said Friday an SUV was stopped on Highway 27 in Carrollton and the team pulled the bus over and everybody got out and helped push the car to the side of the road.

The school's campus is in Barnesville, about 50 miles southeast of the Interstate 285 perimeter in Atlanta.

