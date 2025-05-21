Gordon Ramsay spills the 'Secrets' of his new FOX show

The Brief "Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service" premieres Wednesday night on FOX. The show features the famed chef using state-of-the-art surveillance technology to find out what's really going on in restaurants across the country. In the first episode, Ramsay travels to Washington, D.C. to visit family-run Greek restaurant Parthenon.



Gordon Ramsay is one of the most recognizable people on television. So, in his latest show for FOX, he's going undercover!

"Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service" features the famed chef using state-of-the-art surveillance technology to find out what's really going on in restaurants across the country. And spoiler alert: some of it is pretty nasty.

In the first episode, Ramsay travels to Washington, D.C. to visit family-run Greek restaurant Parthenon. Once a shining star in the city's culinary scene, the restaurant has fallen on hard times — and Ramsay soon learns there are issues both in the kitchen and among its owners.

"Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service" premieres Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta, immediately following the season premiere of "MasterChef: Dynamic Duos."