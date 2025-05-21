Expand / Collapse search

Gordon Ramsay spills the 'Secrets' of his new FOX show

Published  May 21, 2025 10:54am EDT
On the new FOX show 'Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service,' the world-famous chef is using state-of-the-art technology to find out what's really going on at restaurants across the country.

The Brief

    • "Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service" premieres Wednesday night on FOX.
    • The show features the famed chef using state-of-the-art surveillance technology to find out what's really going on in restaurants across the country.
    • In the first episode, Ramsay travels to Washington, D.C. to visit family-run Greek restaurant Parthenon.

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most recognizable people on television. So, in his latest show for FOX, he's going undercover!

"Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service" features the famed chef using state-of-the-art surveillance technology to find out what's really going on in restaurants across the country. And spoiler alert: some of it is pretty nasty. 

In the first episode, Ramsay travels to Washington, D.C. to visit family-run Greek restaurant Parthenon. Once a shining star in the city's culinary scene, the restaurant has fallen on hard times — and Ramsay soon learns there are issues both in the kitchen and among its owners. 

"Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service" premieres Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta, immediately following the season premiere of "MasterChef: Dynamic Duos."

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken traveled up to New York to sit down with Gordon Ramsay during the recent 2025 FOX Upfront Event.

