Deputies investigate shots fired near flooring warehouse in Calhoun

Gordon County deputies have investigated a tip about an active shooter at a warehouse in Calhoun Tuesday afternoon. After a thorough search of the area, they determined there was no active threat.

Officials said the report came in at around 1:30 p.m. regarding the Mannington Mills facility located at 115 Old Belwood Road. Mannington is a flooring manufacturer.

The area was placed under lockdown as officials searched for the shooter. They said they took someone into custody by 2:25 p.m., then lifted the lockdown.

No one was injured and officials revealed they would not be pursuing charges for any crime, according to Chief Deputy Robert Paris.

