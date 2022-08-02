Georgia deputies kill suspect during undercover drug investigation

article

Deputies in Georgia's Gordon County have shot and killed a suspect during an undercover investigation into illegal drugs in the county.

According to reports from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, on Monday at 9:30 p.m., undercover detectives were at the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road during an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana.

At the intersection, officials say the deputies who were posed as drug buyers met up with a pair of men who had advertised selling drugs on social media.

The sheriff's office said that the undercover deputies bought the drugs, then identified themselves as law enforcement officers and tried to arrest the two suspects.

At that time, one of the suspects, who had been allegedly carrying a handgun, pulled out a "shortened (concealable) AK47-type weapon" and threatened to shoot the deputies, officials said.

The deputies then fired at the man, killing him.

The other man, who officials have not yet identified, fled the scene. Investigators described him as between the ages of 20 and 30 and having dreadlocks-style hair. He remains not in custody.

Deputies have not released the name of the deceased suspect, but say that he has been arrested multiple times in the area and was free on bond from an aggravated assault charge at the time of his death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to do an independent investigation into the deadly shooting.

Both deputies involved are on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.