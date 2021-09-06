Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady welcomes baby boy
article
Good Day Atlanta anchor Alyse Eady has an update on her new bundle of joy.
Her baby boy, Wyatt, is already six weeks old.
Alyse and her husband, Patrick, welcomed Wyatt into the world in July, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces.
He and his big sister, Sophia, are growing fast.
"Congrats," to Alyse Eady and her family. "Welcome," to the newest member of the Good Day Atlanta family!
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.