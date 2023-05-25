Good Day Atlanta viewer: May 25, 2023

Wahoo! Grill in Decatur:

Just about every time someone makes a list of the best outdoor dining spots in metro Atlanta, Decatur’s Wahoo! Grill is listed near the top. And now that May flowers are blooming all around us, it seemed like a good time to head to the popular restaurant to find out why!

Wahoo! Grill, of course, is something of an institution in Decatur these days; the restaurant opened back in 2004, and has gained a loyal following thanks to its European-inspired bistro feel and farm-to-table menu. That menu includes everything from Southern classics like Pimento Cheese Fritters and Charleston Shrimp & Grits to fresh salads and decadent desserts. Executive Chef Zach Starr says locally-sourced ingredients are used whenever possible — and that dishes are often made to pair perfectly with the wines sold at next door’s Wahoo! Wine & Provisions.

But, back to that outdoor space … Wahoo! Grill has also become an incredibly popular venue space, with regular outdoor weddings and other celebrations happening in the restaurant’s lush outdoor garden. Owner Pam Ledbetter says an outdoor garden ceremony can accommodate up to 120 seated guests, with room for standing guests, too.

Wahoo! Grill is located at 1042 West College Avenue in Decatur, and regular dining hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. For more information on the restaurant or to check out the menu, click here.

Aside from wanting to check out the outdoor dining space, today also happens to be National Wine Day (just in case you didn’t know…), so there’s another reason we figured it was a perfect morning to visit Wahoo! Grill. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Sepideh Moafi talks FX's "Class of 09": A suspense thriller limited series, "Class of '09," follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices people make that ultimately define their lives and legacy. The series stars Tayo, one of the most unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau, and Poet, one of the most successful undercover agents of all time.

How Sweet The Sound Gospel choir competition: How Sweet The Sound is America's No, 1 Gospel music competition, where choirs, soloists, dance ensembles, and spoken word artists categorically compete for a sizable cash award. This year the show will have participants from Tennessee, Georgia; Detroit, Texas; New Orleans, North Carolina; New Jersey; and more all coming together to compete at the Cobb Performing Arts Center. How Sweet The Sound is partnering with the Ad Council’s Sound It Out campaign focused on mental health for this event. Sound It Out is a national campaign that uses the power of music to help parents and caregivers support their children’s emotional wellbeing, including offering free resources and conversation guides here.

Halle Bailey talks "The Little Mermaid" plus more: The youngest of King Triton's daughters, Ariel is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric. Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to experience life on land. In theaters Friday, May 26 in select theaters today. Watch the trailer here.

Community Burger for Good Day Atlanta: Memorial Day and National Burger Day are both right around the corner, so Chef Todd Hogan from Community Burger stopped by Good Day to fill the studio with yummy smells and tasty bites. The chef's favorite tip for cooking burgers is to be patient with your coals at home. To get even cooking consistency the bed of vials should be white hot with the ember glow behind them. When using a gas grill 450 degrees is about the temp you want to cook on. This will ensure a good seat without burning the burgers. For more information on Community Burger click here.