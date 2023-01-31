Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Celebrating Valentine's Day at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort

Chateau Elan Winery offers all the romantic resort amenities any lovebirds could ask for in North Georgia. Paul Milliken took a trip to see how you can live a life of romance during a Valentine's Day getaway.

ATLANTA - Making Valentine’s Day plans at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort: 

A great bottle of wine, an overnight stay at a resort, or a day at the spa. Any of those would make a great Valentine’s Day gift, right?

Well, there’s a place here in North Georgia that has all three in one spot — and much, much more.

We’re talking about Chateau Elan Winery and Resort, the 3,500-acre destination resort located minutes from I-85 in Braselton. Founded by Donald and Nancy Panoz with a mission to make top-notch wines, the property has grown over the years to include a resort with recently-renovated guest rooms and private villas, multiple restaurants, a popular spa, and two 18-hole golf courses and an Executive Par 3 course. The winemaking team at Chateau Elan (led by winemaker Simone Bergese) now produces more than 30 wines, many of which use grapes grown right on the property and bring home international awards.

The abundance of available activities makes Chateau Elan Winery and Resort a popular Valentine’s Day destination — and since we’re only two weeks away from the big day, we thought now would be a good time to head up to Braselton to gather some ideas. Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning exploring the property!

Chateau Elan Winery and Resort is located at 100 Rue Charlemagne in Braselton — for more information on visiting, click here.

Christine Chang talks going from wedding planner to actress

Christine Chang is a real-life So-Cal wedding planner who will now play one on the big screen in the new romantic comedy 'The Wedding Hustler.' She chatted with Alyse Eady about combining real life and movie magic in the new film.

Christine Chang Stars in Amazon's Asian Rom-Com "The Wedding Hustler": Christine will be starring in a new romantic comedy "The Wedding Hustler." The film has an all Asian cast, and Chang will play the role of  a wedding planner. The film premieres Feb. 7 on Amazon and will open in select theaters nationwide. Click here to watch the trailer.

Rachel Redd talks winter hair tips and coloring

Ringing in the new year means a fresh start, and that could mean a fresh new hairstyle. Hair colorist Rachel Redd shares with Sharon Lawson the latest hair trends for the winter and color ideas that will leave your hair looking vibrant, richer, and healthier.

Rachel Redd talks winter hair tips and coloring: Atlanta-based colorist Rachel Redd chats through top color trends to keep an eye out for this winter and what questions you should be asking your colorist to get the color you want. She also reviewed what may be some of the best techniques and products to use on your hair. Keep up with Rachel on Instagram @Rachel_Redd 

Actress Rachel Stubington on acting with Jason Segel in 'Shrinking'

Up-and-coming actress Rachel Stubington is starring alongside Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in the new Apple TV Plus comedy 'Shrinking.' She's also keeping busy with the upcoming Lifetime original movie 'A Rose for her Grave.'

Actress Rachel Stubington stars in the Apple TV+ series "Shrinking": Stubington stars alongside Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. She is also keeping busy with her second project of the year, the upcoming Lifetime original movie "A Rose for her Grave," where she will star opposite of Chrishell Stause and Colin Egglesfield. The film will be be released later this year. "Shrinking" is streaming on Apple TV+ right now. Get more information here.

Michael Jackson's nephew playing King of Pop in biopic

Music talent runs in the Jackson family, and now Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson will be taking on the role of his late uncle in a new movie. Christina Granville shares all the details with Brooke Zauner.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville gives the latest in entertainment news: It's been announced that Michael Jackson nephew Jaafar Jackson will play the King of Pop in an upcoming biopic. Ms. Basketball has the details. Keep up with her on social media @MsBasketball1