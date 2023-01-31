Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Making Valentine’s Day plans at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort:

A great bottle of wine, an overnight stay at a resort, or a day at the spa. Any of those would make a great Valentine’s Day gift, right?

Well, there’s a place here in North Georgia that has all three in one spot — and much, much more.

We’re talking about Chateau Elan Winery and Resort, the 3,500-acre destination resort located minutes from I-85 in Braselton. Founded by Donald and Nancy Panoz with a mission to make top-notch wines, the property has grown over the years to include a resort with recently-renovated guest rooms and private villas, multiple restaurants, a popular spa, and two 18-hole golf courses and an Executive Par 3 course. The winemaking team at Chateau Elan (led by winemaker Simone Bergese) now produces more than 30 wines, many of which use grapes grown right on the property and bring home international awards.

The abundance of available activities makes Chateau Elan Winery and Resort a popular Valentine’s Day destination — and since we’re only two weeks away from the big day, we thought now would be a good time to head up to Braselton to gather some ideas. Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning exploring the property!

Chateau Elan Winery and Resort is located at 100 Rue Charlemagne in Braselton — for more information on visiting, click here.

Christine Chang Stars in Amazon's Asian Rom-Com "The Wedding Hustler": Christine will be starring in a new romantic comedy "The Wedding Hustler." The film has an all Asian cast, and Chang will play the role of a wedding planner. The film premieres Feb. 7 on Amazon and will open in select theaters nationwide. Click here to watch the trailer.

Rachel Redd talks winter hair tips and coloring: Atlanta-based colorist Rachel Redd chats through top color trends to keep an eye out for this winter and what questions you should be asking your colorist to get the color you want. She also reviewed what may be some of the best techniques and products to use on your hair. Keep up with Rachel on Instagram @Rachel_Redd

Actress Rachel Stubington stars in the Apple TV+ series "Shrinking": Stubington stars alongside Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. She is also keeping busy with her second project of the year, the upcoming Lifetime original movie "A Rose for her Grave," where she will star opposite of Chrishell Stause and Colin Egglesfield. The film will be be released later this year. "Shrinking" is streaming on Apple TV+ right now. Get more information here.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville gives the latest in entertainment news: It's been announced that Michael Jackson nephew Jaafar Jackson will play the King of Pop in an upcoming biopic. Ms. Basketball has the details. Keep up with her on social media @MsBasketball1