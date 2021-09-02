Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 2, 2021

ATLANTA - Tubi announces new film "Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood:"  

"Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood" is a new film about a young boy's mission to save his under-funded school from the greedy hands of a shady vice principal who is stealing money from fundraisers and living in a mansion. The stars of the movie, Chase Brown, Iliana Perez and Jaden Scala, join Good Day with more on what to expect. 

Once again, the city of Atlanta is the epicenter of the first big college football weekend. Its almost time for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff games and Peach Bowl CEO and President Gary Stokan shares what fans in the stadium and at home can expect for the games.

Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Classic 2021: 

Are you ready for some football? Once again the city of Atlanta will host the first big college football weekend.  The Chick-Fil-A kickoff games will take place this weekend starting with Alabama vs. Miamia and then on Monday Ole Mississippi takes on Louisville. CEO and President of the Peach Bowl, Inc. Gary Stokan joins us with more on the big college football weekend.  For more information click here. 

If you're planning on spending Labor Day weekend outdoors, you know that sunscreen in recommended. But in light of recent recalls, you may be left wondering if yours is safe to use. Goodman Dermatology's Dr. Heather Ivy explains the recall and what kinds of sunscreen to look for on Good Day.

What sunscreen is safe to use?:  

The Labor Day Weekend is almost here, the unofficial end of summer. If you are planning on spending it outdoors, you know that sunscreen is recommended. But in light of recent recalls of some sunscreens, you may be left wondering if yours is safe to use. Dr. Heather Ivy from Goodman Dermatology joins Good Day to guide us through.

Elderberry is 5 years old and petit and friendly. If you want to meet her, contact PAWS Atlanta.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta:  For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.  

College football season is here, and something that's essential for your tailgating experience is food. Atlanta food enthusiast Skye Estroff joins Good Day to share her picks for where to get some great party food ideas.

Game food with Skye Estroff:  

College football season is here. And something that's essential for your tailgaiting experience is food. So whether your home or otside the stadium we've got you covered with the best game day food options.  Atlanta food enthusiast Skye Estroff joins us with where to get some great party food ideas.   

  • Chicken tenders- PONKO click here for more information.
  • Potato Skins- The Highlander click here for more information.
  • Pizza- La Calavera Pizza click here for more information.
  • Sandwiches- Henri's Bakery click here for more information.
  • Dessert- Peach Cobbler Cafe click here for more information.

This year's Susan G. Komen 'More Than Pink' walk in Georgia will return in-person and will still offer a virtual option due to pandemic. Georgia's Executive Director of the Susan G. Komen foundation Ciarra Mceachin joins Good DAy with more on the big news.

Susan G. Komen "More Than Pink" walk in Georgia will return in person this year but will still offer a virtual option due to pandemic:   

The state's Executive Director of the Susan G. Komen foundation Ciarra Mceachin joins us with more on the big news. Click here for more information. 


 