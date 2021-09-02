Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 2, 2021

Tubi announces new film "Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood:"

"Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood" is a new film about a young boy's mission to save his under-funded school from the greedy hands of a shady vice principal who is stealing money from fundraisers and living in a mansion. The stars of the movie, Chase Brown, Iliana Perez and Jaden Scala, join Good Day with more on what to expect.

Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Classic 2021:

Are you ready for some football? Once again the city of Atlanta will host the first big college football weekend. The Chick-Fil-A kickoff games will take place this weekend starting with Alabama vs. Miamia and then on Monday Ole Mississippi takes on Louisville. CEO and President of the Peach Bowl, Inc. Gary Stokan joins us with more on the big college football weekend. For more information click here.

What sunscreen is safe to use?:

The Labor Day Weekend is almost here, the unofficial end of summer. If you are planning on spending it outdoors, you know that sunscreen is recommended. But in light of recent recalls of some sunscreens, you may be left wondering if yours is safe to use. Dr. Heather Ivy from Goodman Dermatology joins Good Day to guide us through.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Game food with Skye Estroff:

College football season is here. And something that's essential for your tailgaiting experience is food. So whether your home or otside the stadium we've got you covered with the best game day food options. Atlanta food enthusiast Skye Estroff joins us with where to get some great party food ideas.

Susan G. Komen "More Than Pink" walk in Georgia will return in person this year but will still offer a virtual option due to pandemic:

The state's Executive Director of the Susan G. Komen foundation Ciarra Mceachin joins us with more on the big news. Click here for more information.

