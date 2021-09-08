Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 8, 2021

Powerhouse team creates "Darlin’ Cory" at Alliance Theatre:

For the first time in more than a year, actors will take the stage and audiences will fill the seats at the Alliance Theatre’s Coca-Cola Stage, thanks to the opening of a world premiere musical this week.

"Darlin’ Cory" opens at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre on Sept. 8 and is scheduled to run through Oct. 3, marking a return to live, in-person performances at the home of the Tony Award-winning company.

Written by Edgar Award-winning author Phillip DePoy and with music by Kristian Bush of the Grammy-winning duo Sugarland, "Darlin’ Cory" is set in a small town in the Appalachian Mountains back in the 1930s; personalities collide, secrets are revealed, and all of it is set to an original score of country and folk music.

This is Bush’s second time working with Alliance Theatre; the artist previously collaborated on the musical "Troubadour," which premiered here in Atlanta in early 2017. The Alliance’s Jennings Hertz Artistic Director Susan V. Booth directed that show and is also at the helm for "Darlin’ Cory."

The Alliance Theatre recently announced that all patrons attending performances will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result, and must also present a matching photo ID. Masks will also be required indoors at the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre. A full list of COVID safety protocols is available by clicking here.

Kevin Lemons and Higher Calling celebrate 25 years of music and ministry:

Over the past 25 years, Kevin Lemons and Higher Calling have established themselves as a staple in Gospel music. They have performed across the world including with Gospel artists such as Bebe Winans, Kirk Franklin, Donald Lawrence, and more. There will be a special anniversary celebration on Sept. 10 and 11. Kevin Lemons and Higher Calling will also release their new album Third Round on Sept. 10.

Dr. Holly Gooding from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta talks about eating disorders in children:

Studies show in 2019, Children’s saw 108 admissions for eating disorders. In 2020, that number increased to 174, and so far for 2021, the hospital is at 156 admissions. Eating disorders are serious, potentially life-threatening illnesses that affect a person’s emotional and physical health. People who suffer from eating disorders may experience negative obsessions with food, weight, and body shape. Dr. Gooding breaks down the signs that you should look for with your own children, and what may be the cause.

Classix 102.9's Niecy Shaw gives the latest in entertainment news: It appears that Britney Spears' father has filed the documents to end her conservatorship. Niecy Shaw explains what this means. You can keep up with Niecy on Classix 102.9 weekdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Pet of the day Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: Today's pet of the day is Green Bean. If you'd like to meet Green Bean contact the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia. Click here for more details.