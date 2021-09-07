Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 7, 2021

College Park native makes it to stage of 'Hamilton' at the Fox Theatre
Once a star-struck audience member at the Fox Theatre, College Park's Quiantae Thomas is now on-stage here as part of the biggest show in the world.
ATLANTA - College Park native makes it to the stage of 'Hamilton' at the Fox Theatre: Once a star-struck audience member at the Fox Theatre, College Park's Quiantae Thomas is now on-stage here as part of the biggest show in the world.
Kool and the Gang founding member Robert Bell talks 50 years of hits
Some bands just know how to crank out timeless classics one decade after another. Kool and the Gang certainly meets that standard, Founding member and 'Kool' himself, Robert Bell joins Good Day to talk about the band's multiple hits, his latest album, and philanthropic work.
Kool from Kool and the Gang: Robert "Kool" Bell is 70 and is now the remaining co-founder of Kool and the Gang. Dennis Thomas died a month ago and his brother Ronald died a year ago on Sept. 9, 2020. Through it all, Bell has kept it moving with his business ventures, philanthropy and still making music. His 25th album, "Perfect Union" was released on Aug. 20, 2021.
Actress Tina Lifford previews season 6 of 'Queen Sugar'
Ava Duvernay's 'Queen Sugar' is entering its highly-anticipated sixth season as family dynamics continue to shift and conflicts build up. Actress Tina Lifford plays Aunt Vi, the auntie we all want or are fortunate to have, and she joins Good Day to talk about the upcoming season.
"Queen Sugar's" Tina Lifford previews season six of the highly-anticipated drama:
The popular OWN show "Queen Sugar," produced by award-winning creator Ava Duvernay, will return for its sixth season and actress Tina Lifford joins Good Day to talk about the new season. For more information on "Queen Sugar" click here.
Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan talks tributes to late actor Michael K. Williams
Actor Michael K. Williams, best known for his role on the hit show 'The Wire,' died Monday from a suspected drug overdose. The shocking news hit many hard who took to social media to remember the actor.
Christal Jordan joins us from Rolling Out Magazine to talk about the shocking death of actor Michael Williams: For more information on Christal Jordan follow her on Instagram @enchantedpr or click here for more on Rolling Out Magazine.
Pets of the Day from FurKids
Blue is a sweet and wiggly terrier and pit bull mix who is sure to bring joy to any home. McDreamy is an orange tabby who is just like his name and loves when you pet him.
Pet of the day from Furkids Animal Shelter: For more information click here.