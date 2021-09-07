Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 7, 2021

College Park native makes it to the stage of 'Hamilton' at the Fox Theatre: Once a star-struck audience member at the Fox Theatre, College Park's Quiantae Thomas is now on-stage here as part of the biggest show in the world.

Kool from Kool and the Gang: Robert "Kool" Bell is 70 and is now the remaining co-founder of Kool and the Gang. Dennis Thomas died a month ago and his brother Ronald died a year ago on Sept. 9, 2020. Through it all, Bell has kept it moving with his business ventures, philanthropy and still making music. His 25th album, "Perfect Union" was released on Aug. 20, 2021.

"Queen Sugar's" Tina Lifford previews season six of the highly-anticipated drama:

The popular OWN show "Queen Sugar," produced by award-winning creator Ava Duvernay, will return for its sixth season and actress Tina Lifford joins Good Day to talk about the new season. For more information on "Queen Sugar" click here.

Christal Jordan joins us from Rolling Out Magazine to talk about the shocking death of actor Michael Williams: For more information on Christal Jordan follow her on Instagram @enchantedpr or click here for more on Rolling Out Magazine.

Pet of the day from Furkids Animal Shelter: For more information click here.