Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 5, 2023

History shines inside Emory’s Michael C. Carlos Museum: From the stunning lapis lazuli amulets of Ancient Egypt to the gleaming marble statues of Roman gods and goddesses, history’s greatest treasures truly shine inside the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours browsing the incredible collection at the museum, which is tucked away on the university’s main Atlanta campus.

Highlighting the art and history of world cultures, the Michael C. Carlos Museum features several permanent galleries, including collections of Ancient Egyptian and Nubian art, Classical Greek and Roman Art, and ancient to contemporary art from North, Central, and South America.

Next week, the museum will unveil a new temporary exhibit called You Belong Here: Place, People, and Purpose in Latinx Photography, scheduled to fun from September 9th through December 3rd.

Tiran Jackson talks mental health, fatherhood from a Black male perspective and his new book,Tiran’s life took a sudden and dramatic turn in June 2018. While he and his wife Maleka were on a vacation celebrating their 15 years of marriage, the couple went on a boating excursion. Several minutes into the tour, there was a catastrophic explosion, severely injuring Tiran and killing his wife. His book "Choosing Resilience" details his journey. Get a copy of the book here.

Project Runway All Stars' final 3 designers discuss the high-stakes season: The Emmy Award-winning competition series that started it all returned to the workroom for its 20th season with mentor Christian Siriano along with judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth. Fourteen of the most beloved designers from across 19 seasons are given one last shot to change their life forever with a career-defining win. The All Stars put it all on the line for a chance at redemption in a high-stakes season full of surprises and a twist that changes the game. The Season Finale airs this Thursday night at 9 on Bravo.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Shares Key Elements of Supporting A Loved One with Disability: Jeannie Mai Jenkins is an Emmy Award-winning host. Jeannie will discuss her life experiences with Aunt Lihn's MS, struggle to achieve accurate diagnosis, some of the things she had to overcome, ;language and cultural barriers, as well as family assumptions. Follow Jeannie on social media @thejeanniemai

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks the latest in entertainment news: Beyonce' celebrated her birthday on Monday, but she also had a show in LA too. Ms. Basketball tells us who showed up and how the fans showed her love.

