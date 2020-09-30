Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: September 30,2020

Veteran using paintball to help others dealing with PTSD

Veteran Paintball League helps serve as a form of therapy for a Powder Springs Veteran: ’For more information on Task Force Legion Milsim  which is open to anybody wanting to join  click over to the organization’s Facebook page here.  

The Gloria’s actress opens up about film

"The Gloria's" available to stream today: The story of feminist icon Gloria Steinem's itinerant childhood's influence on her life as a writer, activist and organizer for women's rights worldwide. The film stars Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Bette Midler, Janelle Monáe, and Lorraine Toussaint. It's Based on the Book: My Life on the Road’ by Gloria Steinem. The film will is available on Digital and Streaming on Amazon Prime today. Take a look at the trailer here.

Latest Whitney Houston hologram doesn't get approval from her estate: According to TMZ, the Whitney Houston hologram that was originally set to appear on the "The Voice" has resurfaced without the family's approval. It's been said that multi-platnium record producer Scott Storch, who's responsible for hits like Justin Timberlake's "Cry me a River" and Terror Squad's "Lean Back" teamed up with Hologram USA to put on a variety show that would feature live performances from icons.  There have been some updates made to the hologram, and it was showcased on a network called FilmOn TV a few weeks ago. TMZ belives the Houston estate may take legal action.