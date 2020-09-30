Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: September 30,2020

Veteran Paintball League helps serve as a form of therapy for a Powder Springs Veteran: ’For more information on Task Force Legion Milsim which is open to anybody wanting to join click over to the organization’s Facebook page here.

"The Gloria's" available to stream today: The story of feminist icon Gloria Steinem's itinerant childhood's influence on her life as a writer, activist and organizer for women's rights worldwide. The film stars Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Bette Midler, Janelle Monáe, and Lorraine Toussaint. It's Based on the Book: My Life on the Road’ by Gloria Steinem. The film will is available on Digital and Streaming on Amazon Prime today. Take a look at the trailer here.

Latest Whitney Houston hologram doesn't get approval from her estate: According to TMZ, the Whitney Houston hologram that was originally set to appear on the "The Voice" has resurfaced without the family's approval. It's been said that multi-platnium record producer Scott Storch, who's responsible for hits like Justin Timberlake's "Cry me a River" and Terror Squad's "Lean Back" teamed up with Hologram USA to put on a variety show that would feature live performances from icons. There have been some updates made to the hologram, and it was showcased on a network called FilmOn TV a few weeks ago. TMZ belives the Houston estate may take legal action.