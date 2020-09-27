Good Day Atlanta Viewer information September 28, 2020

"Filthy Rich on Fox": In last week’s premiere episode of "Filthy Rich" here on FOX, Kim Cattrall’s Christian television star got three very unexpected bundles of joy learning that her husband (played by Gerald McRaney) had fathered three children with three different women. And the arrival of those grown children sets up a soapy Southern power struggle that continues in this week’s all-new episode. Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, and Melia Kreiling star as the three previously-unknown children; during our set visit to New Orleans last December, we sat down with the trio of young actors. MMA fighter and single father Antonio Rivera is Aguilar’s first big role — but it turns out his own background helped shape the character. Don’t miss an all-new episode of Filthy Rich Monday night at 9 p.m., on FOX 5 Atlanta. For more information on the show click here.

Dr. Neil Winawer talks about the latest COVID-19 news on Good Day Atlanta: Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer joins us live with the CDC reversal on Coronavirus testing and how concerned you should be about air travel during the pandemic. For more on Dr. Neil Winawer or his live COVID-19 Q&A follow him on Instagra @neilwinawer.

Dr. Jasmine Williams talks National Bullying Prevention Month: Committee for Children is launching its third annual Captain Compassion® campaign to teach kids how to use their bystander power to put a stop to bullying. National Bullying Prevention Month is a campaign in the United States founded in 2006 by PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center. The campaign is held during the month of October and unites communities nationwide to educate and raise awareness of bullying prevention. Even if your child is not the victim of a bully, research finds that it is important to teach all children to stand up for those who are bullied. Bullying prevention expert Dr. Jasmine Williams has teamed up with the National Children's Advocacy Organization, Committee for Children. She has tips on how to speak openly with your children about bullying, how to encourage positive bystander behavior and how to empower children to deal with bullies independently. For more information on National Bullying Prevention month click here.

Actress Angela Robinson talks Tyler Perry's "Haves and Have Nots": Tyler Perry's the Haves and Have Nots is int he middle of its seventh season Hanna, the moral conscience of Perry's drama, is tested like never before. Hanna and Benny are almost stripped of everything once Candace finds herself in a world of trouble again. Jim and Katheryn Cryer are at war with almost everyone who has crossed their path. The wealthy and powerful seem intent on avoiding the adage on "what goes around will come around." Thus Savannah will never be the same as "the haves" continue to use money to rule the world while "the have-nots" are forced to look to a higher power. Actress Angela Robinson talks about her role as Veronica Harrington in the show.

Yara Shahidi cast as Tinkerbell for live action Peter Pan movie: Deadline reports that Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi is set to play Tinker Bell in David Lowery's Peter Pan and Wendy. This is said to mark the first time a person of color has filled the role that traditionally has featured a white actress. This news comes after Disney announced Halle Bailey will play the role of Ariel in the live action Little Mermaid. .Shahidi joins Jude Law, who will play Captain Hook, as well as Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson, who will play the title characters.