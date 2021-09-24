Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 24, 2021

"Downton Abbey" exhibit opens in Metro Atlanta:

You obsessed over every season on PBS, and you were first in line to see the movie when it finally hit theatres.

Now, it’s time to take that love of all things "Downton Abbey" to the next level, thanks to a new exhibition opening in Sandy Springs this weekend.

Good Day Atlanta took viewers inside "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" Friday morning, showcasing the immersive experience opening at Perimeter Pointe on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Produced by NBCUniversal International Studios and Imagine Exhibitions, "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" comes to metro Atlanta direct from Biltmore in North Carolina, where it featured famed set-pieces, props, and costumes from the global hit television series and follow-up movie. Here in Atlanta, the limited engagement will also prepare fans for the arrival of the second movie in the franchise, "Downton Abbey: A New Era," which is scheduled to hit theatres next March.

Perimeter Pointe is located at 155 Mount Vernon Highway Northeast in Sandy Springs, and hours for "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. General admission is $36 for adults and free for children ages 14 and under, accompanied by a parent.

So, ready to follow in Dame Maggie Smith’s footsteps and learn more about history’s post-Edwardian period? Click the video player to check out our morning getting an exclusive first look inside!

