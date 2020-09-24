Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 24, 2020

High 5 Team Of The Week: It's Thursday morning, which means we have a new High 5 Sports Team of The Week. We're honoring the Osborne High School Cardinals of Cobb County.

The Tiger King "Joe Exotic" and his nemisis Carole Bskin became household names earlier this year, after viewers couldn't get enough of the bizarre drama in a Netflix documentary Now a new TV special takkles what happened after those cameras stopped rolling. Retired homicide investigator Jim Rathmann helps get answers in "Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies, and Cover Up," he talks to "Good Day Atlanta.

Grammy Award winning icon and Multi-Platinum selling singer Jody Watley on "Good Day Atlanta:" The Grammy winning and muli-platinum selling artist Jody Watley joins to talk about her latest music. She is focused on healing and that is the title of her latest hit. The timing of "The Healing" is seredipitous in that it was composed prior to the social upheaval of 2020, and it serves as a sort of mental healing balm during these times of tumult. "The Healing" the APX Remix is a collaborative project with Atlanta based musicians Erika Dawn Rhodes and Dee Rhodes. For more information on Jody Watley follow her on Instagram @jodywatley.

Mindset Matters: If you're like so many right now, there is room for improvement when it comes to frustration tolerance. It's a critical part of developing a mindset that can really help navigate these challenging times. Angela Buttimer with The Atlanta Center For Mindfulness & Well-Being joins us with ways to improve our response when the going gets tough. For more information on Angela Buttimer click here.

Dental upkeep during the pandemic: Across the country in March, dental offices were shut down to all but dental emergencies. After restrictions were lifeted and patients started returning , dentist found that decays, jaw pains and tooth fractures were on the rise. We talk to Dr. Hugh Flax about the importance of dental hygiene and checkups during the pandemic. For more on Dr. Hugh Flax or his practice Flax Dental click here.

Skye Estroff on Good Day Atlanta: If you like to entertain and you would like to serve your guest a special treat, why not create your own charcuterie or chees board? They are perfect for entertaining during any special occasion or holiday. Skye Estroff is an Atlanta Foodie with not only the knowledge of where to get one but also how to create your own. For more information on Skye Estroff follow her on Instagram @skye.estroff.



