Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 23, 2024

Rob Lowe talks "catastrophic" fifth season of "9-1-1: Lone Star":

It’s premiere week here on FOX, which means the debut of some exciting new primetime shows and the return of longtime favorites.

Tonight’s primetime schedule begins at 8 p.m. with the season five premiere of "9-1-1: Lone Star," starring Rob Lowe as Austin, Texas fire captain Owen Strand.

"We do big; that's what we do," says Lowe about the hit series. "We're starting with a three-part, just catastrophic train derailment, and I’ve got to say, going on to the set every day when we're doing these big spectacles? It makes me feel like a little kid."

It’s already been announced that this will be the final season for "9-1-1: Lone Star," which premiered in January 2020 and became an immediate hit for the network. For Lowe, the joy of starring in the show isn’t so much the massive set pieces or dramatic storylines as it is the focus on first responders.

"You can see spectacle in a Marvel movie," says Lowe. "But at the end of the day, they’re cartoon characters, right? These are real people. They're right down the block right now, waiting for us to have a problem. They're sitting there right now. And to give them a show that glorifies them, it’s awesome."

"9-1-1: Lone Star" airs at 8 p.m. on Monday on FOX 5 Atlanta, followed by the time slot premiere of the new series "Rescue: HI-Surf."

Veteran TV producer makes waves with "Rescue: HI-Surf": The two-part series premiere of "Rescue: HI-Surf" continues tonight on FOX, setting the stage for what promises to be an action-packed season of appointment television.

"Rescue: HI-Surf" is one of the most anticipated new shows of the fall television season, centering on the men and women who keep beach-goers safe along the North Shore of O’ahu.

"These are extreme athletes who have to work in extremely difficult conditions all the time," says executive producer John Wells. "Many of them are surfers, but that's not what they do. They are paramedics and EMTs in the water with Jet Skis, going in and pulling people out and saving lives."

Wells is no stranger to high-drama projects, having previously served as showrunner on classics including "ER" and "The West Wing." But "Rescue: HI-Surf" presents a unique set of challenges for the television veteran: filming in and around water.

"Nothing but challenges," laughs Wells. "If you ask filmmakers, they go, ‘What is the one thing you shouldn't do? Film in water.’ We have the advantage of being able to do most of it off of the beach so we can kind of come in and out, but it's dangerous and unpredictable. And the water, the way in which the ocean moves in Hawaii, it's one of the most dangerous places in the world."

You can catch new episodes of "Rescue: HI-Surf" Mondays at 9 p.m. right here on FOX 5 Atlanta.

Jussie Smollett and Mona Scott-Young talk "The Lost Holliday": Vivica A. Fox stars as Cassandra Marshall, who arrives in Los Angeles to plan the funeral of her estranged son, Damien Holliday (Jabari Redd). Upon her arrival, Cassandra discovers that the funeral arrangements are already being handled by her son's husband, Jason Holliday (Jussie Smollett) — a man and a marriage she knew nothing about. Through Jason, their adopted daughter Arielle (Londyn Carter), Jason's sister Cheyenne (Brittany Hall), and best friend Duck (Marquise Vilsón), Cassandra learns more about her son in death than she ever did in his life.

The legendary rock band Scorpions about their return to the iconic Las Vegas Strip: Scorpions, one of the most iconic and influential hard rock bands of all time, are returning to the Las Vegas Strip in 2024 with a brand new exclusive headlining residency show. Lead Singer Klaus Meine and Guitarist Rudolf Schenker to talk about their 60 years as a band as well as how fans can join them in Vegas for their exclusive residency.

April B. & Shenelle Simone of Flew Here, Grew Here podcast talk the latest in entertainment news: The Atlanta Falcons vs Chiefs game was star-studded last night, but there was one person who was noticeably absent. Lizzo shows off her weight loss, and Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcome a baby girl.