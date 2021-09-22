Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 23, 2021

Team of the Week: Congratulations to the Stone Mountain Pirates for being this week's FOX 5 Team of the Week. For more information on the Stone Mountain Pirates click here.

Out on Film lineup features Cloris Leachman film: From Young Frankenstein to "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," Cloris Leachman left behind a long list of memorable film and television performances. Now, one of the late actress’s final film projects is screening as part of this year’s Out on Film, Atlanta’s LGBTQ Film Festival. Click here for more information on the film and on Out on Film, which runs through October 3.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on today's pet of the day click here.

Disney on Ice returns to State Farm Arena with COVID-19 safety protocols: Alexander Allen is the host of the Show and Angela Lien portrays Queen Elsa. They're both excited to be performing at State Farm Arena for Disney on Ice "Mickey’s Search Party." Organizers say this adventure delivers compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers, and visits Atlanta for the first time ever from September 23 - 26, 2021. Click here to purchase tickets.

Advertisement

How to make pumpkin spice at home with Lisa Washington: For more information on Lisa Washington or today's recipes follow her on Instagram @lifewithlisawashington .