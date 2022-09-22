Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 22, 2022

Our Team of the Week is the Loganville Red Devils: They got national attention in week one after a viral video of one of their plays made rounds on social media. Now they’re getting attention for being undefeated at 4-0. The Red Devils haven’t had a winning season since 2016. Head coach Brad Smith is in his third year with the school. They'll play Heritage High School tomorrow night at 7:30 in Conyers.

Adam Croasdell of FOX's "Monarch" talks about the show and more: Croasdell plays the role of Clive, Nicky's cheating husband, on the new drama series. "Monarch" is an American musical drama television series about a country music family. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, the series is the first production of Fox Entertainment Studios. You can catch it Tuesday nights on FOX 5. Watch the first two episodes here.



Valentina Garcia Loste stars as Nancy Donatti in the new Apple TV+ series "Lessons in Chemistry": Set in the early 1950s, "Lessons in Chemistry" follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Brie Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone, and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes … all the while craving a return to her true love: science.

Carl Ware talks honoring the legacy of Archbishop Desmond Tutu: Leaders of Atlanta’s political, business, faith and academic communities will come together to honor the life, legacy, and local impact of the iconic South African theologian and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Archbishop Desmond Tutu in a tribute held days before what would have been his 91st birthday on Oct. 7. "Tutu Legacy Lives in Us" will be hosted by the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Atlanta Tribute Committee on Wed., Sept. 28 at 10 am at the Woodruff Arts Center’s Coca-Cola Stage at the Alliance Theatre. For more information click here.

Lauren Buglioli talks her role in Tyler Perry's "A Jazzman’s Blues": Buglioli plays Margaret in Tyler Perry’s upcoming new film "A Jazzman’s Blues," releasing on Netflix Sept. 23. The film follows an investigation into an unsolved murder unveiling a story full of forbidden love, deceit, and a secret. Click here to watch the trailer.

Foodie Skye Estroff gives some of the best spots to get pimento cheese and shows us her own recipe: Keep up with Skye on Instagram @Skye.Estroff. See the locations for the best pimento cheese below, as well as her recipe.

Pimento Cheese Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups coarsely grated sharp yellow cheddar cheese (about 8 ounces)

2 cups coarsely grated extra-sharp white cheddar cheese (about 8ounces)

1 cup finely chopped drained pimentos from jar

½ cup Mayonnaise

½ teaspoon celery salt

½ tsp cracked pepper

Directions:

1. Mix ingredients in large bowl.

2. Cover; chill.

3. Transfer dip to serving bowl or platter.

4. Serve with pita chips, crackers and vegetables. Enjoy!