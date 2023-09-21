Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 21, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta. 

North Clayton Eagles named Team of the Week

The Eagles of North Clayton High School are soaring high with a winning season of 4-1 so far this year. Now they're High 5 Sport's latest Team of the Week.

High 5 Sports Team of the Week at North Clayton High School: North Clayton has started the year with so much success after a few difficult seasons. Our own DJ Shockley is a proud Eagles alum. DJ joins Paul this week, and they'll get the students hype for a great start to the season. They take on the Trinity Christian Lions this Friday.

World Long Drive Championships in Atlanta

In a month the best long hitters in the world will come to Atlanta to show off their skills and compete for a world title at the Bobby Jones Golf Course. Buck Lanford got a sneak peek at the event with long driver Kyle Berkshire.

World Long Drive Championship at Bobby Jones Golf Course:  Bobby Jones Golf Course will be hosting the World Long Drive. Tickets are now on sale for the four-day WLD Championship presented by Club Champion. The final event of 2023, fans can expect fierce competition and 400-yard drives all weekend long. It will be broadcast internationally on GOLF Channel on Oct. 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET and feature the Open, Women’s, and Senior Divisions. World Long Drive (WLD) will make its Atlanta debut with the WLD Championship held Oct. 18 to 22 at Bobby Jones Golf Course. Click here to purchase tickets. 

Kris Carr talks dealing with life's challenges

Wellness leader and cancer thriver Kris Carr is helping people channel the negative energy that can come in life's ups and downs in her new book, ''I’m Not a Mourning Person: Braving Loss, Grief, and the Big Messy Emotions That Happen When Life Falls Apart.'' Carr talks with Sharon Lawson about her wellness journey, how you can help friends who are grieving, and much more.

Kris Carr on dealing with life's ups and downs: Kris Carr is a New York Times bestselling author, wellness coach and cancer thriver. You may recognize Kris as one of Oprah’s SuperSoul 100, recognizing the most influential thought-leaders, or as the subject and director of the documentary "Crazy Sexy Cancer." Her new book, "I’m Not A Mourning Person," shares what to expect when you’re not expecting your world to fall apart. In true Kris fashion, it’s raw and inspiring but, has joy, humor, and light too! This book gives readers tips and strategies to move forward and start living again. To purchase the book click here. 

How to create your own home coffee bar

Hostess with the mostest Erica Thomas knows how to create a unique experience, and she showed off how to elevate your home cup of java with a flavorful coffee bar.

Erica Thomas shows how to make cute coffee bar at home:  As National Coffee Day approaches, it's the perfect time to elevate your home coffee experience. Crafting an at-home coffee bar is a delightful way to enjoy your daily brew. Here are some key tips to help you set up the perfect coffee nook. 
 