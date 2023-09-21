Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 21, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta.

High 5 Sports Team of the Week at North Clayton High School: North Clayton has started the year with so much success after a few difficult seasons. Our own DJ Shockley is a proud Eagles alum. DJ joins Paul this week, and they'll get the students hype for a great start to the season. They take on the Trinity Christian Lions this Friday.

World Long Drive Championship at Bobby Jones Golf Course: Bobby Jones Golf Course will be hosting the World Long Drive. Tickets are now on sale for the four-day WLD Championship presented by Club Champion. The final event of 2023, fans can expect fierce competition and 400-yard drives all weekend long. It will be broadcast internationally on GOLF Channel on Oct. 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET and feature the Open, Women’s, and Senior Divisions. World Long Drive (WLD) will make its Atlanta debut with the WLD Championship held Oct. 18 to 22 at Bobby Jones Golf Course. Click here to purchase tickets.

Kris Carr on dealing with life's ups and downs: Kris Carr is a New York Times bestselling author, wellness coach and cancer thriver. You may recognize Kris as one of Oprah’s SuperSoul 100, recognizing the most influential thought-leaders, or as the subject and director of the documentary "Crazy Sexy Cancer." Her new book, "I’m Not A Mourning Person," shares what to expect when you’re not expecting your world to fall apart. In true Kris fashion, it’s raw and inspiring but, has joy, humor, and light too! This book gives readers tips and strategies to move forward and start living again. To purchase the book click here.

Erica Thomas shows how to make cute coffee bar at home: As National Coffee Day approaches, it's the perfect time to elevate your home coffee experience. Crafting an at-home coffee bar is a delightful way to enjoy your daily brew. Here are some key tips to help you set up the perfect coffee nook.

