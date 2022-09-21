Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 21, 2022

Season 8 of "The Masked Singer" premieres tonight on FOX 5: It's a royal season premiere, and four celebrities will perform, but only one contestant will move on to next week. Paul Milliken gives us a tease on what to expect this season. Catch the season premiere tonight at 8 on FOX 5.

"Lego Masters" returns for a new season: Teams of two LEGO enthusiasts compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the grand title of LEGO Master. Watch the season premiere tonight right after "The Masked Singer."

North Italia opens two new locations in Atlanta: North Italia has several locations across the country. Two locations just recently opened here in Atlanta. One in Buckhead at Lenox Square, and the other at Perimeter Mall. Chef Joe Klein is here to demo their Heirloom Tomato and Burata dish. For more information on the restaurant click here.

Christian J. Simon talks his upcoming film "Under Wraps 2" on Disney Channel: Christian stars as Gilbert, a smart and honest teenager with a wry sense of humor, in the Disney Channel original movie. The film is a sequel to the hit 2021 Halloween movie "Under Wraps" and continues the themes of facing your fears and the importance of friendship. You can catch the film on Disney Channel this Saturday. Watch the trailer here.

Ridley Bateman stars in the upcoming Netflix film "Lou": A storm rages and a young girl is kidnaped. Her mother (Jurnee Smollett) teams up with the mysterious woman next door (Allison Janney) to pursue the kidnaper – a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts. The movie will premiere on Netflix this Friday. Click here to watch the trailer.