Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 21, 2022

'The Masked Singer' returns with explosive season eight premiere

'The Masked Singer' returns for an eighth season with new format changes and an all-new cast of costumed celebrities. Good Day's Paul Milliken got a behind-the-scenes scoop from the show's executive producer Craig Plestis.

Season 8 of "The Masked Singer" premieres tonight on FOX 5: It's a royal season premiere, and four celebrities will perform, but only one contestant will move on to next week. Paul Milliken gives us a tease on what to expect this season. Catch the season premiere tonight at 8 on FOX 5.

Georgia's Erickson brothers reflect on last season’s 'LEGO Masters' victory

The third season of 'LEGO Masters' premiers Wednesday night and is sure to bring amazing creations and brick-building fun. The winners of last season hail from Georgia, and say they still get recognized while on the job.

"Lego Masters" returns for a new season: Teams of two LEGO enthusiasts compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the grand title of LEGO Master. Watch the season premiere tonight right after "The Masked Singer." 

North Italia Chef Joe Klein shares his heirloom tomato and burrata salad recipe

There's nothing like the freshness and lightness of a heirloom tomato and burrata salad. Atlanta's North Italia Executive Chef Joe Klein shows Good Day's Alyse Eady how it's made and shares what else is on the menu at his restaurant.

North Italia opens two new locations in Atlanta: North Italia has several locations across the country. Two locations just recently opened here in Atlanta. One in Buckhead at Lenox Square, and the other at Perimeter Mall. Chef Joe Klein is here to demo their Heirloom Tomato and Burata dish. For more information on the restaurant click here.

Christian J. Simon stars in sequel to Disney's 'Under Wraps'

Mummies are coming back to life in Disney's new sequel to last year's remake of 'Under Wraps.' Actor Christian J. Simon is part of the cast, and he joins Good Day's Alex Whittler to talk more about the movie ahead of its premiere this weekend.

Christian J. Simon talks his upcoming film "Under Wraps 2" on Disney Channel: Christian stars as Gilbert, a smart and honest teenager with a wry sense of humor, in the Disney Channel original movie. The film is a sequel to the hit 2021 Halloween movie "Under Wraps" and continues the themes of facing your fears and the importance of friendship. You can catch the film on Disney Channel this Saturday. Watch the trailer here.

Ridley Bateman on starring in Netflix's new thriller 'Lou'

'Lou' tells the story of a mother who must team up with the mysterious woman next door to find her abducted daughter - played by Atlanta's own Ridley Bateman. Bateman joins Good Day's Joanne Feldman to talk about the film and acting next to Jurnee Smollett and Allison Janney.

Ridley Bateman stars in the upcoming Netflix film "Lou":  A storm rages and a young girl is kidnaped. Her mother (Jurnee Smollett) teams up with the mysterious woman next door (Allison Janney) to pursue the kidnaper – a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts. The movie will premiere on Netflix this Friday. Click here to watch the trailer.   

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Marshall enjoys running around in the grass and playing with toys in the bark park. He'd be a great fit for any type of family.