Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 20, 2021

Buckhead mainstay Pricci celebrates 30 delicious years:

Back in September of 1991, Buckhead Life Restaurant Group founder and CEO Pano Karatassos decided to open an Italian restaurant in Buckhead. Called Pricci, the culinary team created a menu filled with rich flavors representing various regions of the country.

And, you know what they say … the rest is delicious history!

This month, Pricci is celebrating its 30th anniversary, which means executive chef Piero Premoli and the restaurant’s team are reflecting on decades of creating great memories and even better food!

Chef Piero took over the reins at Pricci in 2005; the Milan-native says he followed his mother and grandparents into the hospitality and culinary industries and began formal training while still a teenager. From fresh, homemade pasta to pizza straight out of the wood-burning oven, Chef Pierro says the emphasis at Pricci is on modern versions of classic Italian dishes served in a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Pricci is located at 500 Pharr Road in Buckhead, and current dinner hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information on the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here. And click the video player for a look at our morning helping the Pricci team celebrate three decades of deliciousness!

Skin problems are no problem for "Dr. Mercy":

Chicago-based dermatologist Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo tackles some of the most extraordinary, unique, and bizarre skin cases that can affect someone’s self-esteem. From giant cysts and lipomas to cystic acne and extreme birthmarks, she is ready and willing to help all the patients that walk through her door, no matter the skin condition.

Viewers will get a personal look inside Dr. Mercy’s practice to see how passionate she is about her patients and how dedicated she is to making sure each patient looks and feels beautiful, inside and out.

Chelsie Kryst joins us from "EXTRA" to recap the Primetime Emmy Awards:

It was a big celebration for the small screen in Los Angeles Sunday night. The Primetime Emmy Awards honored the shows that kept us entertained this past year. This year, the show was held in-person again with some COVID-19 protocols put in place. Joining Good Day to talk about the highlights and best moments from the show "EXTRA'S" Correspondent Chelsie Kryst. For more information click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County:

Singer Adele makes public post with new rumored boyfriend:

Musically we haven't heard from Adele in quite some time, but fans have been keeping up with her new look, and apparently her new beau. Folks seem to believe that she is dating NBA sports agent, and good friend to LeBron James, Rich Paul. Radio host Mani Millss has the details. You can follow her on social media @ManiMillss