Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 19, 2024

High 5 Sports Team of the Week Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek: The Cougars are off to a great start to the season and had a close win Friday over Centennial. This week they'll take on Milton High School this Friday.

Tyler Lepley talks starring alongside Eva Marcille in the Lifetime film, "Buried Alive and Survived": The film follows Alicia (Marcille) who finds herself facing a terrifying ordeal after her ex-husband, Victor (Lepley), is released from prison. Determined to protect herself and their son Malcolm, Alicia resists Victor’s demands to reconcile and reunite as a family, but in a twisted turn of events, Victor traps Alicia underground and buries her alive. Surrounded by darkness and dirt, Alicia pushes down the panic and fear of suffocating and manages to claw her way out of her grave. Now freed, she searches desperately for her son, knowing his safety hinges on staying one step ahead of Victor’s obsession. Watch the preview here.

"Dish Nation's" Tanner Thomason talks the latest in entertainment news: The Diddy case is continuing with new pieces every day. Pharrell doesn't agree with celebs endorsing politics out loud, and Dolly Parton agrees with the CMA's on Beyonce's lack of nominations. Tanner Thomason dives in. Catch "Dish Nation" weeknights at 7.

Atlanta Greek Festival: The festival is in its traditional, outdoor format surrounded by high-energy Greek music and delicious food. For tickets click here.

Xolo Mariduena and Jacob Bertrand of Cobra Kai: Netflix’s Geeked Week is back and bigger than ever, giving fans sneak peeks, news and surprises from "Squid Game," "Arcane," "One Piece," "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "Don’t Move," "Wednesday," "Cobra Kai," "Monument Valley 3," "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft," "Devil May Cry" and more.

Lonely Planet editorial director Alex Howard talks navigating fall travel and booking for the holidays: It's time for travelers to prepare to transition their vacations with the season. As leading voices in the travel space, Lonely Planet's experts are available to guide travelers through the best travel experiences, make the most of the looming fall, and prepare for holiday travel.

Skye Estroff shares her picks for cozy coffee shops around Atlanta: Fall officially begins on Sunday, so it is the season for cozy coffee shops around Atlanta. Estroff shared five recommendations of coffee shops that fit the bill with cozy vibes and showed off a quick demo of the viral food trend of "crackle coffee".

