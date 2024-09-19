Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 19, 2024

By Good Day Atlatna
Published  September 19, 2024 11:17am EDT
Chattahoochee Cougars named Team of the Week

The Cougars of Chattahoochee High School have made it an easy choice for the High 5 Sports department thanks to their perfect start to the season.

ATLANTA - High 5 Sports Team of the Week Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek: The Cougars are off to a great start to the season and had a close win Friday over Centennial. This week they'll take on Milton High School this Friday.

Tyler Lepley on 'Buried Alive and Survived'

Based on a true story, the new Lifetime movie ''Buried Alive and Survived'' follows a woman's fight for her life after being buried alive by her ex-husband. Actor Tyler Lepley stars in the film, and he joined Alyse Eady to talk about playing a villain, working with Eva Marcille, and more.

Tyler Lepley talks starring alongside Eva Marcille in the Lifetime film, "Buried Alive and Survived": The film follows Alicia (Marcille) who finds herself facing a terrifying ordeal after her ex-husband, Victor (Lepley), is released from prison. Determined to protect herself and their son Malcolm, Alicia resists Victor’s demands to reconcile and reunite as a family, but in a twisted turn of events, Victor traps Alicia underground and buries her alive. Surrounded by darkness and dirt, Alicia pushes down the panic and fear of suffocating and manages to claw her way out of her grave. Now freed, she searches desperately for her son, knowing his safety hinges on staying one step ahead of Victor’s obsession. Watch the preview here. 

Tanner Thomason's entertainment news update

Embattled rapper and media mogul Diddy has been denied bail for a second time. Pharrell Williams is sharing his thoughts on celebrities making political endorsements. ''Dish Nation's'' Tanner Thomason sits down with Alyse Eady to break down the entertainment headlines everyone is talking about.

"Dish Nation's" Tanner Thomason talks the latest in entertainment news: The Diddy case is continuing with new pieces every day. Pharrell doesn't agree with celebs endorsing politics out loud, and Dolly Parton agrees with the CMA's on Beyonce's lack of nominations. Tanner Thomason dives in. Catch "Dish Nation" weeknights at 7.

Atlanta Greek Festival back with food and fun

You can escape to Greece without leaving the city as the Atlanta Greek Festival kicks off on Thursday. Michael Lambros Jr., Jimmy Economos and other special guests joined Alyse Eady to talk about all the great food, great music, dancing and tradition.

Atlanta Greek Festival: The festival is in its traditional, outdoor format surrounded by high-energy Greek music and delicious food. For tickets click here.

Netflix's Geeked Week takes over Atlanta

Netflix's annual even celebrating the fans of some of its biggest shows is coming to you live from Atlanta, and the week is filled with big events. ''Cobra Kai'' stars Xolo Mariduena and Jacob Bertrand are serving as special correspondents, and they joined Joanne Feldman to talk all things Geeked Week.

Xolo Mariduena and Jacob Bertrand of Cobra Kai:  Netflix’s Geeked Week is back and bigger than ever, giving fans sneak peeks, news and surprises from "Squid Game," "Arcane," "One Piece," "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "Don’t Move," "Wednesday," "Cobra Kai," "Monument Valley 3," "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft," "Devil May Cry" and more. 

Fall travel tips from Lonely Planet

Fall is a great time to travel, and you can find some good deals if you know where to look. Alex Howard from Lonely Planet joined Alex Whittler to share some tips and tricks for Atlantans itching to get away.

Lonely Planet editorial director Alex Howard talks navigating fall travel and booking for the holidays: It's time for travelers to prepare to transition their vacations with the season. As leading voices in the travel space, Lonely Planet's experts are available to guide travelers through the best travel experiences, make the most of the looming fall, and prepare for holiday travel.

Metro Atlanta's coziest coffee shops

With school in full swing and fall weather on the way, a little bit of caffeine might just hit the spot. Food expert Skye Estroff joins Alex Whittler to share her favorite local coffee shops and make crackle coffee.

Skye Estroff shares her picks for cozy coffee shops around Atlanta: Fall officially begins on Sunday, so it is the season for cozy coffee shops around Atlanta. Estroff shared five recommendations of coffee shops that fit the bill with cozy vibes and showed off a quick demo of the viral food trend of "crackle coffee". 
 