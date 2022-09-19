Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 19, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Screams return to Six Flags for Fright Fest

At Six Flags Over Georgia's Fright Fest there are haunted houses around every corner, scare zones to cross through in every direction, and creepy creatures lurking in pretty much every shadow.

ATLANTA - Six Flags ramps up the thrills during annual Fright Fest: 

What’s scarier than visiting a haunted house during the Halloween season? 

How about visiting five all in one night!

That’s the challenge at Six Flags Over Georgia, as Fright Fest returns through Oct. 31. If you’ve ever dared visit the Austell theme park during Fright Fest, you already know the drill: there are haunted houses around every corner, scare zones to cross through in every direction, and creepy creatures lurking in pretty much every shadow. 

This year’s haunted houses include "The House on Holiday Hill" (who knew Christmas trees could be so scary?) and "Carnival of Chaos" (we recommend extreme caution playing these games!). Meanwhile, the scare zones this year include "Garden of Evil" (even a green thumb can’t save this place) and Cannibal Cookout (no explanation necessary…).

And here’s some not-so-scary news: Six Flags Over Georgia also presents Kids Boo Fest during the daylight hours, which celebrates the season without all those pesky zombies. Kids are encouraged to come to the park in costume to trick-or-treat, while also enjoying seasonal activities including pumpkin decorating. 

Both Fright Fest and Kids Boo Fest run on select dates through Oct. 31 — for more information on the special events, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning doing a little "ghost-busting" inside some of this year’s most terrifying attractions!

Dr. Neil Winawer talks latest new about COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines

With the official start of fall coming up, the White House is laying out their COVID-19 plan to encourage more people to roll up their sleeves and get the updated booster shot.

Dr. Winawer talks COVID-19 booster shot: The White House has released a new ad, aimed at letting Americans know the details on vaccines. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer has the details. 

Kaley Ronayne gives a preview of 'The Resident's' intense sixth season

Fans have waited all summer for a resolution to 'The Resident's' season five cliffhanger and now the show comes back this week. Kaley Ronayne, who stars as Dr. Kincaid 'Cade' Sullivan on the show, joins Good Day's Joanne Feldman to talk about the new season, the love triangle, and more.

Kaley Ronayne from the hit FOX series, "The Resident": Kaley plays Dr. Kincaid "Cade" Sullivan. The latest season introduced Cade’s father, Dr. Ian Sullivan, played by Andrew McCarthy, and ended with Conard (Matt Czuchry) finding himself in a love triangle with Billie (Jessica Lucas) and Cade. "The Resident" returns to FOX on Tuesday, Sept. 20. 

Learn how to treat adult acne with Dr. Taz Bhatia

Many adults experience problems with pimples and breakouts, and it's important to try to tackle the root cause of adult acne. Dr. Taz Bhatia joins Good Day's Natalie McCann to examine the main causes of adult acne and how to help reduce it.

Dr. Taz talks getting to the root of adult acne: Keke Palmer recently spoke about her struggles with adult acne, which is mainly caused by her PCOS. Dr. Taz shares the top 5 causes of adult acne and how to treat it.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Hugo is a year old, loves people, and loves to talk. He'd do well with kids over the toddler age and may be OK with a mild-mannered dog.