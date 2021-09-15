Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 16, 2021

Dr. Stephanie Walsh of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta talks Sports and Kids: Child sports are fun and keep you active, but they also teach life lessons like failure. You can’t win every game – no matter how hard you try, sometimes you lose. It’s important that kids understand that failure is a positive thing because it leaves opportunity for learning and there’s nothing to be ashamed about. Dr. Stephanie Walsh gives tips to parents on how they should handle having a child who is involved in sports.

Actors Danny Abeckaser and Katie Cassidy of the film "I Love Us": The film captures the story of "Sammy Silver," a classic anti-hero criminal with heart who is unexpectedly faced with events that change the trajectory of his life. Sammy must walk the fine line between his crooked real family and creating a better future for his chosen family. Abeckaser also serves as director of the film. Watch the trailer here.

Carson Kitchen's Tempura Green Bean recipe: Carson Kitchen General Manager Preston Quarles and Executive Chef Jaime Sunga show us their Tempura Green Bean recipe. For more information on the restaurant click here. Check out the recipe and instructions below.

TEMPURA GREEN BEANS

pepper jelly cream cheese

FOR PEPPER JELLY CREAM CHEESE

Ingredients:

8 red bell peppers, diced

1 tbsp chili flakes

3 cups sugar

1 1/2 cups white wine vinegar

2 packages cream cheese, softened

Directions:

1. Pulse peppers in a food processor until fine.

2. In a pot, combine peppers, chili flakes, sugar and vinegar, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and stir occasionally so the mixture doesn’t stick.

3. Continue to cook on medium for about 15 minutes, then set aside to cool.

4. Once cream cheese has softened, combine with two cups of pepper jelly.

FOR TEMPURA BATTER

Ingredients:

2 cups rice flour

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups cold Pabst Blue Ribbon beer

2 cups cold soda water

Directions:

1. Combine the flours, then the liquids, and whisk until smooth.

FOR GREEN BEANS

Ingredients:

10 oz cleaned green beans

4 quarts vegetable oil

salt

pepper

Directions:

1. Toss the green beans in the tempura batter, then fry in a 350-degree fryer or a large pot for approximately three minutes.

2. Remove from oil and toss in salt and pepper. Serve with pepper jelly cream cheese on the side.

Erica Key from popular food blog Eating with Erica celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month through food: This month is National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15. National Hispanic Heritage Month is a month for recognizing the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. Some must-visit restaurants are:



The Freakin Incan: For more information click here.

El Super Pan: For more information click here.

Habitat Atlanta: For more information click here.

Tacos La Villa: For more information click here.