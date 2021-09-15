Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 16, 2021

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's tips on how to parent a child athlete

Fall sports are back in high gear and kids are back out there on the field trying hard to get the win. Win or lose, youth athletics come with some important life lessons. Dr. Stephanie Walsh, director of child wellness for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, joins Good Day to discuss some tips for how to teach lessons through sports to your children.

Dr. Stephanie Walsh of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta talks Sports and Kids: Child sports are fun and keep you active, but they also teach life lessons like failure. You can’t win every game – no matter how hard you try, sometimes you lose. It’s important that kids understand that failure is a positive thing because it leaves opportunity for learning and there’s nothing to be ashamed about. Dr. Stephanie Walsh gives tips to parents on how they should handle having a child who is involved in sports. 

Actress Katie Cassidy talks new film 'I Love Us'

The film captures the story of a classic antihero criminal with heart who is unexpectedly faced with events that change the trajectory of his life. Actress Katie Cassidy talks to Good Day about her starring role in the film.

Actors Danny Abeckaser and Katie Cassidy of the film "I Love Us": The film captures the story of "Sammy Silver," a classic anti-hero criminal with heart who is unexpectedly faced with events that change the trajectory of his life. Sammy must walk the fine line between his crooked real family and creating a better future for his chosen family. Abeckaser also serves as director of the film. Watch the trailer here. 

Carson Kitchen shares their tempura green bean with pepper jelly cream cheese recipe

If you're having trouble picking out a vegetable for dinner tonight, we've got you covered. Carson Kitchen General Manager Preston Quarles and Executive Chef Jaime Sunga show you how to make their Tempura Green Bean recipe.

Carson Kitchen's Tempura Green Bean recipe: Carson Kitchen General Manager Preston Quarles and Executive Chef Jaime Sunga show us their Tempura Green Bean recipe. For more information on the restaurant click here. Check out the recipe and instructions below.

TEMPURA GREEN BEANS

pepper jelly cream cheese

FOR PEPPER JELLY CREAM CHEESE

Ingredients:

  • 8 red bell peppers, diced
  • 1 tbsp chili flakes
  • 3 cups sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups white wine vinegar
  • 2 packages cream cheese, softened

Directions:

1. Pulse peppers in a food processor until fine.

2. In a pot, combine peppers, chili flakes, sugar and vinegar, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and stir occasionally so the mixture doesn’t stick.

3. Continue to cook on medium for about 15 minutes, then set aside to cool.

4. Once cream cheese has softened, combine with two cups of pepper jelly.

FOR TEMPURA BATTER

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups rice flour
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups cold Pabst Blue Ribbon beer
  • 2 cups cold soda water

Directions:

1. Combine the flours, then the liquids, and whisk until smooth.

FOR GREEN BEANS

Ingredients:

  • 10 oz cleaned green beans
  • 4 quarts vegetable oil
  • salt
  • pepper

Directions:

1. Toss the green beans in the tempura batter, then fry in a 350-degree fryer or a large pot for approximately three minutes.

2. Remove from oil and toss in salt and pepper. Serve with pepper jelly cream cheese on the side.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at these metro Atlanta restaurants

National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the culture, influence, and contributions the Hispanic and Latin community has made in America. Food blogger Erica Key shares some of her favorite restaurants to visit to pay tribute to the diversity of Hispanic cuisine.

Erica Key from popular food blog Eating with Erica celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month through food:  This month is National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15. National Hispanic Heritage Month is a month for recognizing the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. Some must-visit restaurants are:

The Freakin Incan:  For more information click here. 
El Super Pan: For more information click here. 
Habitat Atlanta: For more information click here.
Tacos La Villa: For more information click here

Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta

Opie is a domestic shorthair cool cat who enjoys being around other cats but not dogs. If you'd like to meet Opie, contact PAWS Atlanta.