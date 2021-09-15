Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 15, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Global hit 'Menopause The Musical' opens at Marietta’s The Strand

'Menopause The Musical' opened at The Strand on Tuesday and runs through Sunday. The show is billed as a 'hilarious celebration of women and The Change,' revolving around four women at a lingerie sale, each of whom is going through menopause.

ATLANTA - Global hit "Menopause The Musical" opens at Marietta’s The Strand:  

Audiences are back at Marietta’s historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, and this week, they’ll be laughing up a storm thanks to a long-running hit musical that features memorable music and an even more memorable title!

"Menopause The Musical" opened at The Strand on Tuesday and runs through Sunday, September 19th, bringing the international hit to Metro Atlanta for a total of eight performances.  

What’s the musical about? Well, it’s all right there in the title — the show is billed as a "hilarious celebration of women and The Change," revolving around four women at a lingerie sale, each of whom is going through menopause.  

The musical features popular songs from the 1960s through the 1980s — including "Chain of Fools" and "Beauty Is Only Skin Deep" — although most feature altered lyrics to discuss topics including hot flashes, night sweats, and others that will be instantly relatable to audiences.

Speaking of audiences, a lot have seen "Menopause The Musical" over the years; the show is the longest-running scripted musical in the history of Las Vegas, and it’s played to nearly 17 million people in more than 500 cities around the world.

And now, of course, North Georgia audiences will add to those totals thanks to the tour’s current stop at The Strand. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. through Sunday, with additional 2 p.m. matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday.  Tickets start at $39 per performance and may be purchased online or at the box office. The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre is located at 117 North Park Square in Marietta.

For more information on "Menopause The Musical," click here — and click the video player to check out our morning getting a sneak peek with members of the cast!

Alma Cocina shares two recipes for National Guacamole Day

Thursday is National Guacamole Day, and Alma Cocina Executive Chef Chad Clevenger is here to help if you're in the mood to have one of the mouthwatering dips. Clevinger has two variations that will spice up your guacamole game with simple additions.

Guacamole recipe from Alma Cocina in Buckhead:  For more information on Alma Cocina or today's recipe click here.

Radio personality Mo Quick dishes on the new 'Fresh Prince' reboot

The beloved 90s sitcom 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' is coming back with a new cast and a new name. Radio personality Mo Quick gives the latest on what the new show is going to be like.

Mo Quick joins us from the "Mo Show" on Hot 107.9 to talk about the reboot of the popular show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air:" For more information click here.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Alice is 2 years old, loves to pose for photos, and always wants to play with her toy egg. If you want to meet Alice, contact the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia:  For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here. 