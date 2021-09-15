Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 15, 2021

Global hit "Menopause The Musical" opens at Marietta’s The Strand:

Audiences are back at Marietta’s historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, and this week, they’ll be laughing up a storm thanks to a long-running hit musical that features memorable music and an even more memorable title!

"Menopause The Musical" opened at The Strand on Tuesday and runs through Sunday, September 19th, bringing the international hit to Metro Atlanta for a total of eight performances.

What’s the musical about? Well, it’s all right there in the title — the show is billed as a "hilarious celebration of women and The Change," revolving around four women at a lingerie sale, each of whom is going through menopause.

The musical features popular songs from the 1960s through the 1980s — including "Chain of Fools" and "Beauty Is Only Skin Deep" — although most feature altered lyrics to discuss topics including hot flashes, night sweats, and others that will be instantly relatable to audiences.

Speaking of audiences, a lot have seen "Menopause The Musical" over the years; the show is the longest-running scripted musical in the history of Las Vegas, and it’s played to nearly 17 million people in more than 500 cities around the world.

And now, of course, North Georgia audiences will add to those totals thanks to the tour’s current stop at The Strand. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. through Sunday, with additional 2 p.m. matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $39 per performance and may be purchased online or at the box office. The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre is located at 117 North Park Square in Marietta.

For more information on "Menopause The Musical," click here — and click the video player to check out our morning getting a sneak peek with members of the cast!

