Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 10, 2024

Fright Fest celebrates 30 years at Six Flags Over Georgia: It’s the 30th anniversary of Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia, and you’ve been invited to come celebrate the milestone … if you’re brave enough.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an exclusive first look at this year’s Six Flags Over Georgia Fright Fest presented by Snickers, which launches Saturday and runs through Nov. 3. The annual event turns the park into one big terrifying playground, with tons of haunted attractions, scare zones, live shows, and — of course — the thrilling rides for which the park is already famous.

Speaking of famous, two of the new attractions this year are inspired by legendary horror/sci-fi brands: "Saw" and "Stranger Things." The "Saw" experience marks the 20th anniversary of the hit horror franchise, while the "Stranger Things" experience is based around the previous four seasons of the Netflix hit, which is filmed right here in metro Atlanta. Other new "haunts" include Camp Slasher, which park officials call "a full-blown 80s slasher experience," and the post-apocalyptic Crimson Vein.

Six Flags Over Georgia is also hosting Kids Boo Fest, a daytime fall festival appropriate for kids of all ages, and an Oktoberfest food and beverage festival happening on the weekends. For more information on all of these seasonal events, click here.

We’re Fright Fest pros here at Good Day Atlanta, having spent many mornings being chased by the ghouls and creatures which inhabit the park this time of year. Click the video player in this article to see how we fared this year!

Actor Anthony B. Jenkins on working in horror films: Anthony B. Jenkins is young, but he's already racked up quite a resume acting alongside heavyweights like Glenn Close and Halle Berry. He sat down with Alyse Eady to chat about his new film ''Never Let Go,'' acting in the horror genre, and a lot more.

Chef Gary Caldwell previews the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival: Since 2011, the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival has raised a toast to the incomparable food, wine, beer, and spirits the city has to offer with tastings, dinners, and culinary demonstrations. Chef Gary Caldwell of Marcus Bar and Grille joined Alyse Eady in the Good Day kitchen to show some of the dishes you can find under the tent this weekend.

Wegovy may reduce risk of COVID-19 deaths: A new study found that the popular weight-loss drug Wegovy may have reduced the chance of death from COVID-19 in patients. The Fox Medical Team's Dr, Mike Cirigliano joined Alyse Eady to take a closer look at the study's findings.

Liev Schreiber on the twists in Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple': In the new drama ''The Perfect Couple,'' a lavish wedding ends up with a tragedy that leaves everyone a suspect. Actor Liev Schreiber plays the patriarch of the Winburys, and he talked with Buck Lanford about all the twists and turns of the the thrilling drama.

The talent behind the new movie "The Waterboyz": If you've lived in Atlanta for any amount of time, you know about water boys. A new film takes a look at the hustle behind the street sales and stars Quavo, La La Anthony, and Domani Harris. Director Coke Daniels, actor AntWar Walker and producers Dolapo Erinkitola and Tirrell Whittley joined Alex Whittler to talk all about ''The Waterboz''

Entertainment new update with Mz Shyneka: Tributes from around the entertainment industry have come in after the death of actor James Earl Jones and Selena Gomez reveals how her medical complications have changed her plans to become a mother. Radio Personality Ms. Shyneka joins Joanne Feldman with the latest entertainment news.