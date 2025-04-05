Expand / Collapse search
Woman arrested in Cartersville deadly shooting after body found in parking lot

By
Published  April 5, 2025 5:21pm EDT
Cartersville
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Cartersville police arrested a woman after a male victim was found shot multiple times in a gas station parking lot late Friday night.
    • The identities of both the victim and the arrested woman have not been released.
    • Police have not disclosed the circumstances leading to the shooting or any potential relationship between the victim and the suspect.
    • Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Cartersville Police Department at 770-382-2526.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Cartersville police confirm they've made an arrest after a body was found in a parking lot late Friday night.

What we know:

On April 4, at 11:14 p.m., police found the male victim at the Victory Fuels gas station parking lot located at 118 North Tennessee Street. He had reportedly been shot multiple times.

After a brief investigation, a woman was arrested at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released what they believe led up to the shooting or what relation, if any, the woman had to the victim. They also have not stated what her current charges are.

Neither the victim's identity nor hers have been released yet.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cartersville Police Department at 770-382-2526.

The Source: This information has been confirmed by the Cartersville Police Department.

