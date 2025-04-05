Woman arrested in Cartersville deadly shooting after body found in parking lot
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Cartersville police confirm they've made an arrest after a body was found in a parking lot late Friday night.
What we know:
On April 4, at 11:14 p.m., police found the male victim at the Victory Fuels gas station parking lot located at 118 North Tennessee Street. He had reportedly been shot multiple times.
After a brief investigation, a woman was arrested at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have not released what they believe led up to the shooting or what relation, if any, the woman had to the victim. They also have not stated what her current charges are.
Neither the victim's identity nor hers have been released yet.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cartersville Police Department at 770-382-2526.
The Source: This information has been confirmed by the Cartersville Police Department.