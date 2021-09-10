Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 10, 2021

Burgers with Buck heads to The Little Farmhouse Cafe: It is the very definition of a hidden gem. If you’ve driven on I-85, just north of the city of Atlanta, you’ve cruised right past it, and there’s a good chance you had no idea what you were missing.

Located along the access road (Presidential Parkway) just south of the Moreland Interchange, more commonly referred to as spaghetti junction, is The Little Farmhouse Café. It’s a popular spot for breakfast and lunch for those in the know, which now includes you. Among the delicious breakfast dishes, the classic and gourmet sandwiches and the Farmhouse Lunch plates, there is a burger with a unique name that you will never forget… The Goodnight John-Boy Burger. Heads up, you will also likely have a hard time getting the theme song from the Waltons, out of your head after reading this.

Chef and owner Chris Morrison describes it as meat on meat, and here’s why. It starts with an all-Angus beef patty, topped with a heaping helping of their red wine, smoked Black-Angus brisket, sitting on a bed of Bibb lettuce, and served on a local gourmet bun. That’s the classic Goodnight John-Boy, but sometimes they like to mix things up a bit. For #BurgersWithBuck they added a sautéed Asian slaw on top, and it was served with a side of their chili-lime sweet potatoes.

It’s big and it’s bold and just like the name implies, after taking down a Goodnight John-Boy, you will likely be ready for a nap yourself.

One more thing…if you’re not in the mood for a burger, or if you’re really hungry, or maybe sharing with someone… order a pancake too. You can thank me for that bonus tip later (wink emoji).

For more information about The Little Farmhouse Cafe including their location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://littlefarmhousecafe.com/

Tameka Foster Raymond’s new book Here I Stand: She discusses the challenges she has experienced in her career and life, and how they have made her stronger. "Here I Stand" hits shelves on September 15th.

It's a "Melrose Place" reunion on the all-new popular FOX show "Fantasy Island:" That's right cast members of the once hit FOX show "Melrose Place" Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett and Daphne Zuniga guest star in "Fantasy Island" this Sunday September 12, 2021 on FOX. We talk to them about the big reunion. For more information click here.

Mum season with Pike Nurseries: For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

Arlen Griffin known as "Griff" from Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell on Praise 102.5 joins us to talk the kickoff of the Atlanta Falcons season: For more information on "Griff" click here or follow him on Instagram @2trillion .

Pet of the day from the Atlanta Humane Society: For more information on how you can adopt "Sandy" today's pet of the day click here.