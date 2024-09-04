Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 4, 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 4, 2024 6:17pm EDT
ATLANTA - Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Free CPR training in Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons and Emory Healthcare are teaming up to offer free, hands-only CPR and AED training.

Dr. Lakshmi Sridharan, Emory professor, cardiologist and Falcons rep talks free hands, hands-only CPR and AED training session: Saturday's event will be at the Home Depot Backyard. This event will allow participants to learn the safety measures needed to perform CPR as well as a kickoff to youth football. 

Castin Call for Sept. 4, 2024

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Entertainment Insider Tess Hammock shares casting calls for several new series filming in Atlanta.

Entertainment headlines with MiAsia Symone

Elton John is recovering from an eye infection. The Philadelphia Eagles claims ads endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris are fake. A judge blocks Former President Trump's campaign from using Isaac Hayes music.

Radio Personality MiAsia Symone talks what's trending: Elton John is recovering from an eye infection. The Philadelphia Eagles claims ads endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris are fake. A judge blocks Former President Trump's campaign from using Isaac Hayes music. 

Meet Isabella: Our Pet of the Day

Today, we featured 3 animals available for adoption from various nonprofits.

Atlanta Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day, click here

Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day, click here

Atlanta Humane Society: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day, click here 


 