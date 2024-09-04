Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 4, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Dr. Lakshmi Sridharan, Emory professor, cardiologist and Falcons rep talks free hands, hands-only CPR and AED training session: Saturday's event will be at the Home Depot Backyard. This event will allow participants to learn the safety measures needed to perform CPR as well as a kickoff to youth football.

Entertainment Insider Tess Hammock shares casting calls for several new series filming in Atlanta.

Radio Personality MiAsia Symone talks what's trending: Elton John is recovering from an eye infection. The Philadelphia Eagles claims ads endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris are fake. A judge blocks Former President Trump's campaign from using Isaac Hayes music.

Atlanta Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day, click here

Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day, click here

Atlanta Humane Society: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day, click here



